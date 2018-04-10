NanoRise™ is AquaYield's Game Changer

DRAPER, Utah, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Yield today announces the immediate availability of NanoRise™, the company's game changer for any liquid fertilizing process. For purchase in easy-to-use 2.5 gallon containers, NanoRise™ can be added to any liquid fertilizer to improve the speed and efficiency of absorption. NanoRise™ has been field-tested and farmer approved and will literally change the way farmers grow their crops.

"The reason NanoRise is such a great product," says Aqua-Yield Chief Science Officer, Landon Bunderson PhD., "is because of our proprietary delivery system, our patented Nano-Shield. With increased leaf, stem and root absorption, the farmer is able to use less product, while seeing increases in everything that matters, plant/crop growth and speed of harvest." In addition, "NanoRise™ provides an alternative delivery pathway for nutrients through root or shoot."

NanoRise™ could be likened to an adjuvant, but for fertilizers. The patented and protected manufacturing/formulating process is specifically designed to increase the effectiveness of all fertilizers, providing a higher percentage of nutrient uptake while using less overall fertilizer. NanoRise basically accelerates your crop nutrition for enhanced growth and delivery.

For Aqua-Yield, Nano-Rise™ is the latest offering in a growing number of product applications, aimed at literally changing the way agriculture is done.

Aqua-Yield CEO and Co-founder Clark Bell says, "NanoRise™ is not only a game changer in liquid fertilizer, it is a revolutionary product, applicable to every crop farmers grow. Available in 2.5 gallon containers, NanoRise™ can be applied to 80 acres of land. Less is more, and every day at Aqua-Yield our research and development of nanotechnologies and nanogronomy™ is proving the validity of that saying."

Aqua-Yield™ is a rapidly-growing sustainable fertilizer biotechnology company. Co-founded in 2014, Aqua-Yield has introduced the "smallest innovation in agricultural history. Aqua-Yield's technologies deliver materials directly to the plant's cells leading to a much higher overall efficiency. Aqua-Yield's process introduces liquid nanotechnology to agriculture leading to significant advantages for the grower. Results of the company's unique technologies include; higher yields, lower cost inputs, shorter crop cycles, less environmental impact and an increase in nutrient impact.

