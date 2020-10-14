Nanoscale Surface Engineering at Industrial Speed and Efficiency

DENVER and THORNTON, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotech company Forge Nano, incorporates cutting edge Sundew technology to their suite of nano-scale, surface engineering solutions.

The new line of industry leading tools offers high speed, cost effective, nano coatings for objects and wafers. Building upon success in the energy storage market, this additional product line is used to develop cutting edge technology in a number of applications, such as; RF Devices (MMICs), Displays, Lighting, Memory, Power Electronics, Medical Devices, Environmental Protection Barriers (nanolaminates) and many more.

Forge Nano will handle the Sales, Service and Manufacturing of all Sundew systems at their new state of the art Innovation lab near Denver, CO. With 16 commercial systems already in the field, Forge Nano is excited to serve customers around the world, and to expand the adoption of this exciting technology.

"Sundew developed and commercialized cost-effective, high efficiency ALD tools that combine breakthrough innovations to deliver substantial productivity improvements and superior performance. These ALD tools are up to 100x faster, up to 90% more efficient and produce >40x less waste than traditional ALD tools. They enable zero waste processes, faster deposition, thicker films, enhanced ability to deposit more difficult films, and substantially reduced cost and frequency of maintenance." Ofer Sneh- President Sundew Technologies

"In order to solve big problems, industries are turning to nano solutions. We are excited to bring Sundew's amazing technology into our portfolio. These additions broaden our ALD equipment capabilities which continue to lead the world in coating more surface area, faster, and more efficient than anyone on the globe. By leveraging our expertise in PALD and Sundew's speed and efficiency breakthroughs we will continue to make nano coatings easier and cheaper than ever. The technologies of the future will be unlocked at the atomic level." Dr. Paul Lichty- CEO Forge Nano.

The new systems; HELIOS, THEIA and APOLLO add to Forge Nano's existing line of tools for powders, particles, and objects. These innovative solutions bring nano coatings for objects and wafers into an entirely new era of speed and efficiency.

The complete line of surface engineering solutions can be found at www.forgenano.com/products

About Forge Nano:

Based outside of Denver, CO., Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano's proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano's suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

For more information visit www.ForgeNano.com

