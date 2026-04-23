Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Participation at Eyecelerator® and ARVO 2026 Annual Meetings

Presentations to highlight Nanoscope's best-in-class efficacy, durability, and safety of

optogenetic therapy platforms

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing novel, disease-agnostic therapies for patients with photoreceptor loss and vision impairment due to retinal degeneration, today announced participation and presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology's ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting and Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

"We're proud to have a strong presence at ARVO and Eyecelerator and to present additional evidence of meaningful clinical benefit in RP patients treated with our multi‑characteristic opsin (MCO) therapy," said Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nanoscope. "Sustained, multi-year vision improvement from a one-time treatment has the potential to be truly transformative for patients and further underscores the promise of MCO-010. As we move closer to completing our BLA submission and preparing for commercialization, we believe Nanoscope's momentum continues to build."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026

Friday, May 1st, 2026

Bluebird Ballroom, Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

Panelist: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Title: Is Vision Improvement on the Horizon for Regenerative Medicine?

Session: S5

Date and Time: Friday, May 1 | 11:45 am – 12:45 pm MDT

ARVO, The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology

Sunday, May 3rd to Thursday, May 7th, 2026

Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO

Presenter: Dr. Saurav Mohanty

Title: Biodistribution and Retinal Expression of Multi Characteristic Opsin MCO-020 in Primates Following Non-Viral Intravitreal Delivery Mediated by Near Infrared Laser Activated Gold Nanorods

Session: 106, AMD: New Drugs, Delivery Systems, and Mechanisms of Action I

Date and Time: Sunday, May 3 | 8:00 am – 9:45 am MDT

Presenter: Dr. Vinit Mahajan, Professor of Ophthalmology and Vice Chair for Research at Stanford University

Title: Optogenetic REMAIN 3 Year Study Data — Lasting Vision Improvement with MCO-010 in the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 Trial for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Session: 306, Inherited Retinal Disease

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 5 | 8:30 am – 8:45 am MDT

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty

Title: Contralateral Transfer of AAV MCO-010 and Retinal Transduction Following Unilateral Intravitreal Delivery

Session: 453, Gene Therapies and Editing

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 6 | 2:00 pm – 3:45 pm MDT

"Three-year findings from the RESTORE trial demonstrate that MCO-010 can provide durable functional benefit for patients with retinitis pigmentosa and further support the promise of optogenetic approaches to vision restoration," said Allen Ho, MD, Director of Retina Research at Wills Eye Hospital and Chief Medical Advisor for Nanoscope. "The additional data on MCO‑010 (AAV) and MCO‑020 (non‑viral) platforms in non-human primates expand our understanding of delivery dynamics, and support continued advancement of these programs."

Nanoscope team members will be available at Booth 6065 for the duration of the ARVO conference.

About the MCO Platform

MCO is a one-time, in-office, intravitreal disease-agnostic therapy platform designed to restore vision in patients with photoreceptor degeneration, including Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease (SD), and geographic atrophy (GA). By activating highly dense bipolar retinal cells to become light sensitive, MCO utilizes the remaining visual circuitry following photoreceptor death. MCO treatment does not require genetic testing, invasive surgery, or repeat dosing, enabling broad patient applicability within existing retina office workflows.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing disease-agnostic, vision-restoring optogenetic therapy for millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases. Following positive results from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) (NCT04945772), a rolling BLA submission to the FDA has been initiated. If approved, MCO-010 has the potential to be the standard of care for RP patients, administered as a one-time, in-office injection without the need for genetic testing. The company has also shown promising results in the STARLIGHT Phase 2 clinical trial of MCO-010 in Stargardt disease (SD) (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in 2026. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations for both RP and SD, along with RMAT designation for SD, as well as PMDA Sakigake and Orphan designations for inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and EMA, SFDA Orphan designations for IRDs. A Phase 2 program for MCO in geographic atrophy (GA) is expected to start in 2026. Other IND-ready programs include Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Contact:

Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 (817) 857-1186

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics