Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the FLORetina 2023 Congress

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Francesco Bandello, MD, FEBO, will present at the 11th Annual FLORetina Congress taking place from November 30 - December 3, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy for Vision Restoration in Patients with Severe Vision Loss due to Retinitis Pigmentosa

Session: Highlighted Free Papers Innovative Therapies

Session Date: December 2, 2023

Session Time: 10:54 a.m. C.E.T.

Location: Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Congress Center

Presenter: Francesco Bandello, MD, FEBO, Professor and Chairman Department of Ophthalmology, University Vita-Salute, Ospedale San Raffaele, Milan

In his presentation, Professor Bandello will discuss the 12-month data from Nanoscope's RESTORE Phase 2b randomized, controlled trial in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

