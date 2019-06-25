Nanosensors: Global Market Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities to 2024 - Healthcare Industry to Show Significant Growth

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanosensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nanosensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 79.83% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Sensors applications have been popular across the range of industries globally for detection and monitoring the process parameters. The nanosensors also act in the same way differentiating with just a factor that the use of nanomaterial in the manufacturing.

The market for nanosensors has witnessed some important innovations and developments in the field of nanotechnology such as an invention of carbon nanotubes that had a great impact on the area, and it has been the foundation for diverse directions of development.

The advancements in nanotechnology supported by government initiatives are driving the market growth. Initiatives such as Nanotechnology Signature Initiatives highlights critical areas and define the vision for accelerating the advancement of nanoscale science and technology to address needs and exploit opportunities from research through commercialization.

Moreover, the increasing trend of miniaturization and the use of miniaturized products across various industries are driving market growth. However, complexity in manufacturing nanosensors and reluctance of some users to use nanosensors due to a conservative approach towards adopting new technologies are hindering the market growth.

Nevertheless, advanced technologies have always been the driving force of new opportunities and further development. Constant R&D on new technologies namely nanotechnology can bring market advantage for innovative companies.

Healthcare Industry to Show Significant Growth

The healthcare and the biomedical sector is the largest initial market for nanosensors owing to the increasing requirement for rapid, compact, accurate, and portable diagnostic sensing systems. As Urgent Care Centers (UCC) and Retail Clinics Centers (RC) have become popular as the need for convenient care continues to grow because of the long waits seen by the Emergency Departments.

Additionally, with the increasing rates of patients who have diabetes, government bodies in various countries are investing in developments of diagnostics techniques. For instance, the Ministry of Health Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan had granted national reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system in August 2017 . This stimulated nanosensors adoption in the healthcare sector.

had granted national reimbursement for the FreeStyle Libre glucose monitoring system in . This stimulated nanosensors adoption in the healthcare sector. According to IDF, China and India have the highest total numbers of people with diabetes (110 million and 69 million respectively), but not the highest prevalences, with China 78th in the world on around 10% prevalence and India 76th with around 9%.

and have the highest total numbers of people with diabetes (110 million and 69 million respectively), but not the highest prevalences, with 78th in the world on around 10% prevalence and 76th with around 9%. Besides, even England has registered a rise in the number of diabetics over the past few years.

has registered a rise in the number of diabetics over the past few years. However, companies providing nanosensors in medical applications have to consider molecular characteristics, toxicity, possible secondary reactions releasing any toxic side products, leachants, and their effect when these material deteriorate. Regulatory factors affect the medical market, so companies providing products that do not require FDA clearance have a better chance to succeed in this market.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

The major factor driving the nanosensors market in North America is a growing demand for nanosensors in military and homeland security as they are used for the detection of radiations and biotoxins. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, North America had accounted for 41.33% of the global military expenditure in the year 2018, which was the largest share among all regions.

is a growing demand for nanosensors in military and homeland security as they are used for the detection of radiations and biotoxins. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, had accounted for 41.33% of the global military expenditure in the year 2018, which was the largest share among all regions. They also have benefited the military by helping in the development of advanced Warfield gear, such as lighter vehicles and self-repairing tents. With the increased defense budget of the region specifically the United States , the demand for nanomaterials and components is expected to increase.

, the demand for nanomaterials and components is expected to increase. In addition, cost-effective manufacturing due to the compactness of nanosensors is set to bring about a positive transition in the nanosensors market. Moreover, the increasing demand for smaller and faster portable diagnostic sensing systems are the major factors driving the growth of nanotechnology in biomedical and healthcare segment in North America . All these factors contribute to the increasing demand for nanosensors in North America .

The nanosensors market is consolidated with major players occupying the market demand with their advanced product offerings. Companies such as Omron, Texas Instruments are expected to invest heavily into the technology to maintain a competitive edge that they are currently witnessing.



Jan 2018 - Omron Healthcare, Inc. unveiled new products in personal heart health technology. The company debuted two devices the Omron HeartGuide, the first wearable oscillometric wrist blood pressure monitor, and the Omron Blood Pressure Monitor + EKG, the first single at-home device in the U.S. that measures blood pressure and EKG.

