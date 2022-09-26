Nanosilica Market 2026, Increasing Investments In Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

Sep 26, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanosilica Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the nanosilica market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.
Nanosilica Market Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 54% of market growth. The two biggest markets for nano silica in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. In APAC, the expansion of the nano-silica market would be aided by the quick development of end-user sectors such as consumer durables, electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- One of the key nanosilica industry trends predicted to propel market expansion is the rising need for nano-fertilizers. Nano-fertilizers are being used by farmers to improve crop yield, growth, and quality metrics, decrease fertilizer waste, lower cultivation expenses, and restrict the overuse of chemical fertilizers.
- Nano-fertilizers can be used frequently and in little amounts, and they are also environmentally beneficial. Encapsulated urea pesticide nano-fertilizer contains nanosilica, which helps plants absorb nutrients more effectively, reduce environmental impact, increase productivity, and be more resilient to stress.
- Market Challenges
- One of the main obstacles to the expansion of the nano-silica market is the lack of suitable replacements. Due to the existence of several nanomaterial replacements, such as nano titanium dioxide, nano aluminum dioxide, and nano titanium oxide, the global market for nanosilica is under threat.
Nanosilica Market Segmentation
- Type
- P-type
- S-type
- Type III
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Application
- Rubber
- Coatings
- Concrete
- Agriculture
- Others
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- Bee Chems
- Cabot Corp.
- Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.
- nanoComposix
- NanoPore Inc.
- Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc.
- Normet Group
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- US Research Nanomaterials Inc.
- Wacker Chemie AG
- XETEX INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED
|
Nanosilica Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 2.06 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.1
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
Bee Chems, Cabot Corp., Dr. Khan Industrial
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Rubber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Coating - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Coating - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Concrete - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Concrete - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 P-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on P-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on P-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on P-type - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on P-type - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 S-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on S-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on S-type - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on S-type - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on S-type - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Type III - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Type III - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Type III - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Type III - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Type III - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Bee Chems
- Exhibit 119: Bee Chems - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Bee Chems - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Bee Chems - Key offerings
- 11.4 Cabot Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Cabot Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Cabot Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 126: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Evonik Industries AG - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 131: Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 nanoComposix
- Exhibit 134: nanoComposix - Overview
- Exhibit 135: nanoComposix - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: nanoComposix - Key offerings
- 11.8 NanoPore Inc.
- Exhibit 137: NanoPore Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: NanoPore Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: NanoPore Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Normet Group
- Exhibit 143: Normet Group - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Normet Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Normet Group - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Normet Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Normet Group - Segment focus
- 11.11 US Research Nanomaterials Inc.
- Exhibit 148: US Research Nanomaterials Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: US Research Nanomaterials Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: US Research Nanomaterials Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Wacker Chemie AG
- Exhibit 151: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 158: Research methodology
- Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 160: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations
