Nanosilica Market to grow by USD 1,713.25 million from 2022 to 2027; The growing demand for nanotechnology drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nanosilica market is estimated to grow by USD 1,713.25 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 6.52%. APAC is estimated to account for 58% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market growth are the rapid growth of end-user industries, such as consumer durables, electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction. In APAC, China, Japan, and India are the major revenue contributors to the market. Consequently, the rising adoption of consumer goods is very high in these countries. Due to its advantages, such as improved mechanical properties, water penetration rates, and controlled degradation, nanosilica is used in construction. The increasing use of nanocoatings in building interiors, concrete mixtures, facades, and flooring drives the demand for nanosilica in the region. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanosilica Market

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

- The market share growth by the P type segment will be significant during the forecast period.

- The increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics is a critical trend shaping market growth.

- The nanosilica market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% between 2022 and 2027.

- Cabot Corp., Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fortis Life Sciences, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., NanoPore Inc., Nanostructured Materials Inc., Normet Group Oy, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Xetek Industries Pvt. Ltd.

- The growing demand for nanotechnology is notably driving market growth. However, high cost of the manufacturing process may impede the market growth.

- APAC is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for nanotechnology is notably driving market growth. To enhance the physical properties of composites, nanoparticles such as nanosilica are used as fillers or additives. The significance of nanotechnology is increasing in several applications, such as paints and coatings, concrete, and plastics. The use of technology enhances the performance of the applied surface. Also, they provide hardness, UV resistivity, scratch resistance, and antistatic properties to materials. Due to its unique properties, nanosilica is often used in nanocoatings as a key ingredient or additive. Some of these properties are high surface area, mechanical strength, and thermal stability. However, nanosilica can be incorporated into coatings to improve their performance. The growing health concerns and hygiene is advancing the demand for nanocoatings in food packaging and pharmaceuticals. Hence, the rising demand for nanocoatings in end-user industries will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of the manufacturing process may hinder the market growth. Including the use of specialized equipment and high energy consumption, the production of nanosilica contains difficult and high costs manufacturing processes. Such factors result in high production costs, which can restrict the adoption and market penetration of nanosilica. Generally, the high costs of production lead to higher prices for end consumers. Due to this high production cost, companies may hesitate to incorporate nanosilica into their products, which can impact the overall demand for nanosilica. Also, this may limit the number of potential applications and industries where nanosilica can be used. Consequently, the market may not achieve its full potential and experience slower growth compared to industries with low-cost materials. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Miniaturized components must be placed in a compact manner which is not feasible on traditionally rigid PCBs. Also, miniaturized electronic devices consume low power and have many applications. Nevertheless, with the help of advanced functional material technology, this challenge can be overcome. Developed functional material-based miniature electronics need small PCBs and efficient interconnections to lower power consumption. The growing focus on product miniaturization and customized offering is anticipated to drive the demand for advanced functional materials. Various nanomaterials like nanosilica, nano oxide, nano titanium dioxide, and nano aluminum dioxide need to be used for the production of next-generation functional materials. Given these nanomaterials enhanced physical, chemical and performance properties, they are used for a variety of applications in the fields of electricity and electronics. The different possible applications are achieved by the use of such operational enhanced nanomaterials. Hence, the rising demand for miniaturization will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The nanosilica market is concentrated; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Company Profiles

The nanosilica market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Bee Chems, Cabot Corp., Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fortis Life Sciences, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., NanoPore Inc., Nanostructured Materials Inc., Normet Group Oy, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Xetek Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This nanosilica market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (P type, S type, and type III), application (rubber, coatings, healthcare and medicine, plastics, and agriculture and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the P type segment will be significant during the forecast period. P-type, also now as porous nanosilica is used in various products such as coatings, gypsum, batteries, paints, adhesives, and cosmetics due to its large surface area and amorphous nature, which makes it ideal for various products such as coatings, gypsum, batteries, paints, adhesives, and cosmetics. Due to its stability, biocompatibility, and low toxicity, the P-type nanosilica is gaining popularity in the medical and healthcare industry. Also, it is used to enhance concrete permeability and mosaic production. Developments in infrastructure and the rise in construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the P-type nanosilica segment in the construction sector during the forecast period.

Nanosilica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,713.25 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bee Chems, Cabot Corp., Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fortis Life Sciences, Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., NanoPore Inc., Nanostructured Materials Inc., Normet Group Oy, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Xetek Industries Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

