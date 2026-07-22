NanoSomiX and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Collaborate on Extracellular Vesicle-Enabled Immunoassays for Neurodegenerative Diseases

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSomiX, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on blood‑based analytics using extracellular vesicles (EVs), including brain‑derived EVs, today announced plans to collaborate with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, to explore the development of next‑generation immunoassays for neurodegenerative diseases.

The companies share an interest in addressing long‑standing challenges in detecting low‑abundance, brain‑specific biomarkers in blood. NanoSomiX's proprietary platform focuses on EVs derived from defined brain cell populations, including neurons and glial cells.

"EVs—particularly brain‑derived EVs—offer a non‑invasive way to access meaningful signals from the brain using a small volume of blood," said NanoSomiX executive Dr. Dennis Van Epps, VP, Scientific Affairs. "NanoSomiX has developed EV‑based immunoassays that measure biomarkers from neuron‑ and other brain cell–derived EVs, supporting research into disease mechanisms, progression, and therapeutic response. We are excited to work with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics to help translate this scientific foundation toward scalable, automated immunoassay solutions for both research and clinical settings."

NanoSomiX has developed and published unique EV‑based immunoassay platforms applicable to a wide spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases and neuro injury. The platform is compatible with high-throughput testing systems, positioning it as a strong foundation for translational research and scalable immunoassay development. NanoSomiX currently collaborates with academic and commercial partners on research involving neuron‑, astrocyte‑, and oligodendrocyte‑derived EVs to advance biomarker discovery and validation across a broad range of neurological conditions.

About NanoSomiX

NanoSomiX, Inc. develops blood‑based analytic technologies using brain‑derived EVs, to support neurologic research and clinical applications. Its proprietary technologies are protected by issued and pending patents and supported by peer‑reviewed publications.

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Liz Dowling, Dowling & Dennis PR, 760-822-3412, [email protected]

SOURCE NanoSomiX, Inc.