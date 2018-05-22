NanoSomiX, Inc. Announces Issuance of First US Patent

"This seminal patent provides NanoSomiX with broad protection for blood-based nervous system derived exosome isolation and the use of biomarkers applicable to detecting and assessing neurologic disorders including Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injury," stated John Osth, CEO at NanoSomiX.

Diagnosis and monitoring progression or resolution of clinical dysfunction in the brain is currently challenging and costly. Existing approaches usually involve brain scans, spinal taps and subjective testing of mental acuity. A simple blood-test that allows for the evaluation of specific biomarkers believed to be associated with different neurological conditions is an approach that is eagerly awaited by academic researchers and pharmaceutical companies alike.

NanoSomiX is at the forefront in bringing blood-based assays to assess neurological disorders to the market. This patent will provide U.S. patent protection for NanoSomiX' blood-based exosome assays until October 24, 2034. The company has several additional patent applications pending in the US and internationally covering various aspects of its exosome isolation technology.

About NanoSomiX

NanoSomiX, Inc. is dedicated to providing insight to researchers, clinicians, patients, their families and caregivers through the detection and management of neurological disorders via routine blood tests. The company is working collaboratively with multiple academic researchers and pharmaceutical companies using the platform technology to design studies based on specific brain cell type, disease states, and biomarkers of interest. All testing is performed in a CLIA-certified laboratory in Irvine, Calif. The company is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif. For more information, visit www.nanosomix.com.

