Nanosonics awarded Specialty High Level Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Equipment agreement with Premier, Inc.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosonics, Inc. has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Specialty High Level Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Equipment with Premier, Inc. Effective March 1, 2026, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the trophon®3 device, an automated high-level disinfection system for ultrasound probes.

"The launch of Nanosonics' Premier agreement provides these clinicians with the confidence to care, meeting patient safety and compliance standards for ultrasound high-level disinfection," said Bill Haydon, Nanosonics President of North America. "As the industry leader in ultrasound high-level disinfection, this contract streamlines access to our proven, evidence-backed trophon technology to thousands of healthcare facilities and systems."

Nanosonics' trophon technology revolutionized ultrasound high-level disinfection by introducing a fully automated process, creating workflow efficiencies and measurable improvements to compliance. With the broadest probe compatibility and demonstrated reliability, many facilities have standardized on this technology, leading to a global install base of over 35,000 devices. Our latest innovation, the trophon3 device further strengthens system wide compliance with built-in traceability and connectivity integration options for documentation.

Premier, Inc. is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities. Please visit Premier's news site at www.premierinc.com; as well as X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier's blog for more information about the company.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics, Inc. is an Australian infection prevention company that has successfully developed and commercialized a unique automated disinfection technology, the trophon® device, representing the first major innovation in high-level disinfection for ultrasound probes in more than 25 years. The trophon device is fast becoming the global standard of care for ultrasound probe disinfection.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanosonics, Inc.