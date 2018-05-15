Nanospectra Biosciences' Safety Data Presented at 2018 AUA Conference

Moderated Poster:

Title: MR/US Fusion Guided Ultra-focal Gold Nanoparticle Directed Laser Ablation of Prostate Tumors: Safety Results in the First 11 Patients

Presentation Number: MP26-11

Date and Time: Saturday, May 19 – 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (PDT)

Room: MCC West, 3006

Session: Surgical Technology & Simulation: Instrumentation & Technology 1

Presenter: Harry Anastos, Tisch Cancer Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

Advancements in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and MRI-ultrasound (US)-fusion targeted biopsy have resulted in an on-going paradigm shift in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. These latest imaging technologies provide an increased detection of clinically significant disease, reduction in the detection of indolent disease, and allow for tumor localization during targeted biopsy, enabling the utility of focal and ultra-focal therapies for the management of prostate cancer.

"We are excited to share initial data from the feasibility trial of the company's lead human product candidate, AuroLase® Therapy, the first ultra-focal therapy for the ablation of prostate tissue," said David Jorden, CEO of Nanospectra. "To date, trial results at Mt. Sinai, our lead clinical site under study principal investigator, Dr. Art Rastinehad, provide an encouraging snapshot for clinicians and patients of a tissue ablation therapy for prostate disease with the potential of significantly fewer side effects and a meaningfully more rapid return to a normal lifestyle than surgery, radiation or traditional focal therapies."

About Nanospectra Biosciences

Nanospectra Biosciences is a privately-held medical device company, pioneering the patient-centric use of nanomedicine for selective thermal ablation. AuroLase®, the company's lead product, is the first ultra-focal therapy for prostate cancer. Nanospectra's ultra-focal approach maximizes treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects associated with current treatments, including surgery, radiation, and traditional focal therapies. Implementing a multi-prong growth strategy, Nanospectra is focusing on clinical advancements, exclusive partnering agreements and ongoing research and development. Nanospectra's technology development has been funded to date by a series of grants, private equity investments and corporate partnerships.

