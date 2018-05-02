NanoSphere Health Sciences and Vertical Companies™ Form Strategic Partnership to Launch Evolve Products in Arizona & California

NanoSphere Health's Evolve Formulas brand, which currently has products in over 120 dispensaries in Colorado and initially announced its California expansion earlier this year, operates through licensing IP. The new partnership with Vertical™ will provide planning, permitting, development and operation of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and retail facilities in both Arizona and California, to officially offer Evolve products in these crucial markets. As the largest integrated company in the medical cannabis industry, Vertical™ utilizes a 1.2 million square feet grow facility, which they use to supply over 220 retail outlet stores including the production of approximately 250,000 grams of oil per month.

The cannabis product line, Evolve Formulas, consists of two variations of Transdermal NanoSerum™ pens, one THC-dominant and one CBD-dominant in formula. This summer, the company plans to launch an intranasal product and later this year will be introducing an intraoral product. All applications will utilize the NanoSphere Delivery System™, which nano-encapsulates cannabinoid molecules in lipid membranes for transportation through the skin and mucosa in the nose and mouth into the bloodstream within minutes. The result is high bioavailability, minimal wait-time, precision-metered dosing and elimination of adverse side effects. This patented technology is the first and only advanced cannabinoid delivery system and can only be found in NanoSphere Health products.

"This partnership with Vertical™ represents an ongoing phase of growth for Evolve Formulas," said Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences. "Expanding into both Arizona and California this summer allows us to bring our advanced, cutting-edge technology to new consumers and patients in the world's largest legal cannabis market. This partnership is another important step in bringing our patented technology to all legal states and Canada over the next 18-24 months."

J. Smoke Wallin, President of Vertical Companies, running distribution, sales and marketing, added, "Our team at Vertical is rapidly building out the industry leading sales and distribution platform in multiple markets. The building blocks for this are a world class team and the best brand portfolio in the business. We couldn't be more excited to bring the cutting edge NanoSphere technology embedded in the Evolve brand to the licensed retailers and medical dispensaries throughout AZ and CA."

NanoSphere's Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere's licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences LLC, is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Vertical™

Vertical is one of the first and largest vertically integrated companies in the legal medical cannabis industry. We have operations in CA and AZ, combined with strategic partnerships in CO, MI, OR, and other markets which position us well to take advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally. Vertical is led by an executive team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage, agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare and medical industries. Vertical's operations include planning, permitting, development and operation of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and brands. We have world class capabilities in product development, co-packing, branding, marketing, distribution, education, and legal compliance. Vertical does Everything Pertaining to Green.

