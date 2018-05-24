NanoSphere Health Sciences Retains Gravitas Securities and Grant Options

Gravitas will be retained for a one-year period and will be tasked with providing a number of services to NanoSphere including capital markets intelligence & guidance, financial & operational analysis of the company, market awareness to a wide network of investors across North America, and recommendations on capital requirements & strategic business decisions.

NanoSphere Health Sciences, which was recognized last week in the Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards as the winner of the 2018 Technology Innovation Award for North America, has rapidly become a leader in nanoparticle medical delivery. The company has seen continuous momentum, having recently received the patent for its breakthrough NanoSphere Delivery System™. This delivery platform transports active ingredients in lipid membranes through the skin and mucosa within minutes. It is anticipated to vastly improve delivery in a wide variety of sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and cannabis. The company has already applied the technology to a line of cannabis products under the brand name Evolve Formulas, with products available in Colorado and soon to launch in California, Arizona and Nevada.

"Working with Gravitas Securities will propel NanoSphere forward, providing us with an extensive network and industry knowledge to help the company reach a broader group of investors. Gravitas will help guide the company through this very exciting time," said Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas.

"Gravitas is excited to announce the addition of NanoSphere Health Sciences to its client advisory portfolio. This engagement brings Gravitas to the forefront of non-invasive biodelivery of supplements & nutraceuticals in both the pharmaceutical and animal health industries," said Robert Carbonaro, CEO & Head of Investment Banking.

NanoSphere's Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere's licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences, LLC, is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Gravitas Securities Inc.

Gravitas Securities is a leading wealth management and capital markets firm comprised of tactical individuals known for their sophisticated sector expertise, commitment to excellence, and a global platform committed to integration and innovation. Gravitas provides a wide range of investment services for retail and corporate clients globally with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, and is represented in the United States through its FINRA representative, Gravitas Capital International, in New York.

Gravitas Securities Inc. is a member of IIROC and CIPF.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

