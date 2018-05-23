NanoSphere Health Sciences Wins Prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2018 Technology Innovation Award

The Technology Innovation category of 2018 was awarded based on criteria including technology attributes, future business value, application diversity, customer acquisition and beyond. Previous winners of this Technology Innovation Award include key pharmaceutical players such as Nemaura Medical, Boehringer Ingelheim, 3M and Acino.

Independent research concluded that NanoSphere Health Sciences has achieved truly superior delivery of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and nutraceutical agents and that it outperforms competing solutions by providing significant biocompatibility, safety, efficacy and versatility. It was recognized that NanoSphere Health Sciences has effectively solved a complex problem in drug delivery with its unique ability to control the efficacy of drug formulations once inside the body.

The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a smart lipid nanoparticle delivery platform. Patented 'NanoSpheres', or lipid nanoparticles, nano-encapsulate biological agents into a protective, phospholipid membrane. The encapsulated ingredients are rapidly delivered through the skin or mucosa to targeted sites with increased bioavailability, bioactivity and therapeutic potential. NanoSphere Health Sciences recently received the patent for this technology, giving it ownership over the biggest development in non-invasive medical delivery in over 25 years.

NanoSphere Health Sciences has developed products that successfully leverage the next-generation NanoSphere Delivery System™ in the cannabis industry. The company's revolutionary Transdermal NanoSerum™, a serum delivering cannabinoids through the skin, is ideal for localized pain and inflammation, as well as providing systemic therapy and relief from anxiety. The nano-encapsulation technology significantly increases the bioavailability of cannabis when compared to NanoSphere's competitors. NanoSerum™ is already commercially available in Colorado under the company's brand name Evolve Formulas and will soon launch in California, Arizona and Nevada.

"The recognition of our NanoSphere Delivery System™ as a breakthrough innovation is a direct reflection of our team's dedication to finding inventive solutions for improving the effectiveness and precision of how medical benefits are delivered," said Robert Sutton, CEO of Nanosphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas. "Receiving this prestigious honor represents the culmination of many years of careful research, development and formulation."

"NanoSphere Health Sciences stood out from its competitors in the 2018 Technology Innovation category. Each year, we look for disruptive technology that solves the most complex problems in the scientific world," said Marta Piotrowska, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, who provided the independent analysis that led to this award. "Looking ahead, the application potential for this revolutionary NanoSphere Delivery System™ is limitless, stretching from big pharma to the personal care and beauty markets. For its strong overall performance that addresses major challenges and opens opportunities within the nano-encapsulation market, NanoSphere Health is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Technology Innovation Award."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Emily Kielthy at media@nanospherehealth.com or 702-957-6203.

On behalf of the Board

Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO

Office: 720-520-4282

Email: rsutton@nanospherehealth.com

Investor Contact:

Victor Goncalves, Executive Vice President

Mobile: 204-997-5517

E-mail: vgoncalves@nanospherehealth.com

NanoSphere's Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere's licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences LLC, is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact:

Emily Kielthy

emily@rosengrouppr.com

702-957-6203

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanosphere-health-sciences-wins-prestigious-frost--sullivan-2018-technology-innovation-award-300653368.html

SOURCE NanoSphere Health Sciences INC

Related Links

http://www.nanospherehealth.com

