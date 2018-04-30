NanoSphere's Evolve Formulas Releases CBD Version of Game-Changing NanoSerum™

NanoSphere Health's new Evolve Formulas 5ml NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes a combination formula of CBD and THC, with each precision-metered dose containing 15mg CBD, 1.5mg THC and resveratrol and terpenes for maximum therapeutic benefit. Research supports that CBD can help to relieve inflammation, anxiety, pain, insomnia and mood—making the Evolve CBD pen an excellent option for those suffering a variety of ailments.

Along with naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids and terpenes, the product also contains the restorative ingredient resveratrol. The innovative addition of resveratrol to this pen makes NanoSerum™ CBD a daily solution for antioxidant support, a neuroprotective, a cognitive enhancer and anti-aging promoter.

The NanoSerum™ CBD utilizes the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, an advanced delivery platform which nano-encapsulates active ingredients in natural, lipid membranes for transportation through five layers of skin and into systemic circulation within minutes for direct delivery to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system throughout the body. This technology eliminates delayed onset of action, vastly increases bioavailability of the ingredients and alleviates adverse side effects.

"The expansion of our product portfolio to include the NanoSerum™ CBD pen allows us to broaden the range of health and wellness benefits we can provide to customers," said David Sutton, COO and president of NanoSphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas. "Our unique combination of CBD, THC and resveratrol offers distinct rejuvenating and anti-aging advantages, as well as antioxidant benefits, to users that aren't found in other products—and by leveraging the NanoSphere Delivery System™ we also vastly improve how these ingredients deliver their effects safely and reliably."

Other Evolve Formulas products include the Transdermal NanoSerum™ THC, which is currently available in over 120 dispensaries across Colorado and provides relief from pain, inflammation and anxiety in less than ten minutes by using the NanoSphere Delivery System™. The company has just received the patent for the groundbreaking NanoSphere Delivery System™, giving it ownership over the biggest advancement in non-invasive delivery in over 25 years.

