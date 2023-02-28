NanoSpot.ai Brings AI-driven Antibody Testing to the Masses with the Launch of its SARS-CoV-2 Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSpot.ai, a biotechnology diagnostics company, announces the full commercial release of its SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test. This innovative solution uses an agglutination-based method combined with an AI-driven mobile application to deliver semi-quantitative antibody results at the point of care, providing fast and accurate diagnostic results without the need for complex diagnostic instrumentation.

The test, which takes under 3 minutes from the sample to the result and requires an internet connection, is easy to use and can be done at home or in a professional setting. With a 97.6% sensitivity and 100% specificity, the NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test is a reliable solution for individuals seeking to understand their exposure to COVID-19 and their level of immunity to the virus.

The full commercial release of this new product marks a major milestone for NanoSpot.ai and will be available for purchase through select distribution channels. The test obtained a CE Mark in May 2022.

"We are proud to bring this groundbreaking product to the larger European market, which will significantly impact the lives of individuals and communities affected by COVID-19," said Rian Wendling, CEO of NanoSpot.ai. "Our innovative approach to antibody testing offers fast, accurate results, and the ability to make informed decisions about one's health and well-being."

In September of 2022, NanoSpot.ai announced its partnership with Opto, an Athroa company, to commercialize the SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test in Europe. With this partnership, the company aims to make antibody insights more accessible globally.

Future indications include blood typing and cardiac markers.

About NanoSpot.ai:

NanoSpot.ai unlocks the unique advantages of agglutination-based testing to bring low-cost, quantitative, and ultra-fast blood-based diagnostics to any environment. Their AI-enabled platform provides personalized insights anywhere an internet connection is available.

For more information about NanoSpot.ai and its SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test, please visit the company's website at www.nanospot.ai.

