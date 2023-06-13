Nanostics Announces New Medical Laboratory Director Todd McMullen

News provided by

Nanostics

13 Jun, 2023, 08:15 ET

EDMONTON, AB, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health company developing diagnostic tests with its ClarityDX® platform technology, announced today the appointment of Dr. Todd McMullen as the company's new Medical Laboratory Director. In this role, Dr. McMullen will lead the accreditation and future operations of Nanostics' new clinical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Opening in the summer of 2023, Nanostics' clinical laboratory will provide testing services to support the Canadian market.

Continue Reading
Todd McMullen - Nanostics Medical Director; Photo credit T. McMullen (CNW Group/Nanostics)
Todd McMullen - Nanostics Medical Director; Photo credit T. McMullen (CNW Group/Nanostics)

Dr. McMullen received his M.D. from the University of Toronto and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Alberta. Todd brings more than 25 years of academic research and medical directorship experience across multiple disease areas to Nanostics. He will support the strategy, direction, and execution of Nanostics' clinical development programs and lead its medical affairs activities.

"We welcome Todd McMullen as Nanostics' Medical Laboratory Director. Todd's experience and insights will be invaluable as we launch our prostate cancer test, ClarityDX Prostate," said John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics. "Prostate cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in men, and we have shown that ClarityDX Prostate can improve patient care by more accurately identifying men with clinically significant prostate cancer."

The appointment comes on the heels of exciting momentum for Nanostics as it readies for the launch of its ClarityDX Prostate® test to accurately detect clinically significant prostate cancer in men with elevated PSA levels. ClarityDX Prostate uses a proprietary algorithm that combines data from biological and clinical biomarkers to generate a risk score for clinically significant prostate cancer. The ClarityDX Prostate test is intended to be used by men with elevated levels of PSA and is designed to help physicians and patients make a more informed decision on whether or not to proceed with a biopsy.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com.

SOURCE Nanostics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.