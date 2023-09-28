Nanostics Launches ClarityDX Prostate Test in Alberta to Significantly Improve Prostate Cancer Screening

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics is thrilled to announce the availability of the ClarityDX Prostate test at its newly accredited clinical lab in Edmonton, Alberta. This innovative blood test marks a significant advancement in prostate cancer screening. It provides critical support to men, aged 40 to 75, and their physicians in making more informed decisions, with 3X the accuracy, about whether a biopsy is required following a high prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test result.

According to Dr. John D. Lewis, CEO of Nanostics and Bird Dogs Chair of Translational Oncology at the University of Alberta, "This test will reduce the number of unnecessary prostate biopsies, which are invasive, uncomfortable, and carry some risk." Notably, research shows that adding ClarityDX Prostate to the patient care pathway could reduce unnecessary prostate biopsies by up to 35% and yield significant cost savings.

The global market for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer exceeds $50 billion annually. Nanostics chose to develop and launch ClarityDX Prostate in Alberta due to the outstanding support and access to healthcare in the region. "We're seeing tremendous growth in the Edmonton region's life sciences sector. Nanostics' prostate cancer diagnostic will revolutionize the detection of prostate cancer and significantly impact our region's economy. It's several big leaps forward all at once. Congratulations to the team at Nanostics," says Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global.

The development and validation of ClarityDX Prostate has been made possible thanks to the invaluable support of the Alberta Prostate Cancer Research Initiative, the University of Alberta, and global research institutions. Additionally, generous donors have played a pivotal role in bringing this life-changing innovation to reality. Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, highlights the affinity donors have for supporting work like Nanostics. "We are dedicated to creating more moments for Albertans facing cancer and it's a mission we share with Dr. Lewis and the Nanostics team. Through the launch of ClarityDX Prostate, we are enhancing detection and treatment options. It's incredible to see what can happen when Albertans come together to support big ideas."

About Nanostics Inc. 

Nanostics is a private Canadian company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and noninvasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com

About the Alberta Cancer Foundation 

Albertans helping Albertans is at the core of everything the Alberta Cancer Foundation does. The Foundation's very purpose comes from our desire to create more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. From the Canmore mountains to the canola fields in Lloydminster – we support leading edge treatment, care and research that is making a difference for cancer patients across the province. As the fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres, including the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary, we make life better for Albertans facing cancer by supporting world-class research and patient care, right here in our own backyard. 

