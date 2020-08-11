Nanosys Adds $20M in Strategic Financing to Expand Capacity and Sales, Continue Double Digit Growth in Sales of Quantum Dots

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosys, the industry leading supplier of quantum dots for the display industry, announced today it has completed a $20 million- dollar strategic financing which will enable it to continue its expansion and growth. The investment round follows the achievement of more than $250 million in lifetime revenues alongside a number of recent product development and customer milestones. According to DSCC, the market for quantum dot displays will reach over 10 million units in 2020, the first time Nanosys technology has eclipsed this annual sales volume mark.1

Already the clear leader in quantum dots for displays, Nanosys materials and technology can now be found in more than 400 models of consumers devices, across product categories including tablets, laptops, monitors and TVs, in sizes from 13" to 98".

"With our business continuing to scale and the continued interest and adoption of quantum dots, we feel we have a great validation of both our business model and the durability of quantum dots as the go-to technology for advanced TV now," said Jason Hartlove, President and CEO of Nanosys. "We plan to continue to create and deliver the very best quantum dot materials to enhance the user experience in advanced TV, ahead of OLED and other display technologies. With the global pandemic and stay at home and work from home becoming ubiquitous, the best visual experiences are a more important part of people's lives than ever before, and quantum dot displays deliver that to the consumer better than any other technology."

In addition to the investment, last week Nanosys also announced new strategic relationships with Shoei Chemical of Japan and Nagase and Co, one of the world's leading chemical trading companies. Previously, Nanosys announced a partnership to move beyond displays into the use of quantum dots for agriculture applications, and this new investment will also allow Nanosys to continue to expand into other new markets though the addition of new supply chain capabilities and sales presence in countries throughout the world.

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art heavy metal free quantum dot technology to the display industry. As of 2020, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 20 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary quantum dot technology. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 500 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/.

