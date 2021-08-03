Nanosys Appoints Bill Roeschlein New Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team," said Nanosys' President and CEO, Jason Hartlove. "He is a proven leader with deep expertise in managing financial operations and in working well with the public equity markets. We are at a watershed moment in our company's history, and Bill's partnership and business acumen will prove instrumental as we continue on our path forward."

"I am very excited to join the Nanosys team," commented Mr. Roeschlein. "I believe that Nanosys' potential for growth is tremendous, especially given its market position, differentiated technology and blue-chip customer base. I am confident that Nanosys has a strong financial future supported by its exciting display products."

Mr. Roeschlein most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Perceptron, where he led the due diligence and sale process of Perceptron to Atlas Copco, a $17B revenue company. Prior to Perceptron, Mr. Roeschlein served as Chief Financial Officer for several public companies including Intermolecular, where he led its successful sale to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, Power Integrations, and Selectica. Additionally, Mr. Roeschlein has a background in Audit and FP&A, with early work in his career at PWC, Hewlett-Packard and Ultra Clean Technologies. Notably, he also has expatriate experience living in Japan where he led the acquisition and integration of a joint venture between Asyst Technologies and Shinko Electric Co. Ltd. in Tokyo. Bill completed his undergraduate degree at UCLA, has an MBA from Cornell University and holds a Certificate in Public Accounting.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering quantum dot and microLED technology to the display industry. As of 2021, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 40 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary quantum dot technology. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 1000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

For more information, visit http://www.nanosys.com

