Nanosys invites consumers to explore the beautiful world of Quantum Dot colors with abstract short film "Quantum Flows"

Nanosys Quantum Dot technology is typically used to produce high quality, vibrant images on Quantum Dot televisions from top brands including Samsung, Hisense, TCL and Vizio. For the first time, this film shows the nanomaterials in their vividly colorful natural state, outside of the TV.

"Consumers know that Quantum Dots stand for great color. When they see the 'Q' on the side of their TV box, they know they are getting a more lifelike visual experience with accurate color," said Jason Hartlove, President and CEO of Nanosys. "While millions of consumers own Quantum Dot TVs today, few outside our company have had the chance to see just how beautiful the technology can be. We've created this short film so that everyone can experience the magic of Quantum Dots."

Known for his contributions to feature films such as Iron Man, The Chronicles of Narnia and, more recently, the pioneering aerial cinematography featured on the Apple TV, Director/DP Phil Holland found creative inspiration for "Quantum Flows" in the purity of Quantum Dot colors, as well as the works of artist Jackson Pollock and filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

"This was a unique opportunity to work with Quantum Dots in a new and interesting way that most people have never seen," said Director Phil Holland. "This short film came to life with the help of motion control robots, controlled UV lighting, and Rec.2020 8K capture."

Supporting the abstract vision for this project required Nanosys scientists to develop a proprietary new formulation and process for Quantum Dots. Trapping the quantum dots in tiny polymer spheres just a few microns across enabled them to easily disperse them in a variety of liquids, pastes and oils.

Nanosys CEO Jason Hartlove and Director Phil Holland will each present at the 8K Display Summit 2019 being held today at the Millennium Times Square Hotel in New York City.

About Phil Holland

Phil Holland began his career in 1999 working on features and commercial productions. Over the years he's been fortunate to be involved with multiple aspects of Pre-Production, Production, and VFX Post Production serving roles as Digital Colorist, Digital Imaging Specialist, VFX Supervisor and shifting his focus to Director of Photography, and Director in 2010. His work can be seen in films such as X-Men: First Class, Cabin in the Woods, Angels and Demons, and many more. In the last few years companies like Apple, LG, Samsung, Sharp, and Google have tapped Phil's interests and expertise in high resolution 8K large format filmmaking for visually unique productions.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 400 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

