Nanosys Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Control of Yissum Quantum Dot Patent Portfolio

The technology includes key patents related to the base composition of Heavy Metal Free Quantum Dots as well as novel material structures such as nanorods that may enable improved photoelectronic performance for a variety of future applications.

Representing 15 years of research and development by Professor Uri Banin from the Institute of Chemistry and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at the Hebrew University, the licensed intellectual property includes over 60 issued and pending patents around the world across about a dozen patent families. Yissum's Quantum Dot portfolio has an average lifetime of over ten years with many patents not expiring until 2030 and beyond.

Nanosys' Quantum Dot IP portfolio consists of an extensive and robust suite of state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technologies and now includes more than 450 patents and patent applications worldwide, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, and Israel.

Dr. Yaron Daniely, CEO and President of Yissum, said, "Nanosys is an excellent example of a leading company investing in research results rooted in the strong nanotechnology and materials research at the Hebrew University. This agreement will allow the continued development and commercialization of promising innovation coming out of our institution, in line with Yissum's mission of creating opportunities for academic knowledge and technology transfer worldwide."

"Yissum's Quantum Dot patent portfolio comes from a leading university with one of the strongest Quantum Dot research teams in the world over the last two decades," said Charlie Hotz, Vice President of Research and Development at Nanosys. "This transaction significantly extends Nanosys' patent portfolio, enabling us to expand the foundational coverage for the range of heavy metal free Quantum Dot technologies and materials that we offer to our customers and accelerate the growth of the Quantum Dot marketplace."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 450 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 10,000 patents globally; licensed over 900 technologies and has spun out more than 180 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, Google, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, Novartis and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il

SOURCE Nanosys

Related Links

http://www.yissum.co.il

