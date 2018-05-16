Nanosys to Demonstrate Quantum Dot Innovations at DisplayWeek 2018

The company will report technology and materials innovations, as well as exhibit a variety of prototypes and concept devices to demonstrate the benefits of its Quantum Dot technologies and high-performance materials during SID DisplayWeek 2018. The company will exhibit at Booth 737 from May 21 to 23 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Nanosys executives will also participate in several technical talks and sessions throughout the week. Featured presentations include:

Dr. Charlie Hotz , Nanosys' Vice President of R&D, will speak at a Monday Seminar focused on Quantum Dot display technologies on Monday, May 21st from 12:50 to 2:20p.m. in Room 408A. The session, moderated by Dr. Jonathan Steckel of Apple, Inc., will review both existing and emerging uses of quantum dots in displays, with an emphasis on technical challenges and future application potential.

Russell Kempt, Nanosys Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing, will present as part of the 2018 SID/DSCC Business Conference on Monday, May 21st during the Technologies Enabling Next Generation Displays Session from 3:00 to 5:30p.m. Mr. Kempt's talk, titled "Quantum Dots: The Technology Platform for all Future Displays," looks at quantum dots evolving use in LCD displays, as well as how they enhance and are being used in OLEDs and micro-LED displays, and how the technology is being developed as an emitter material for future printable electroluminescent displays.

Noland Granberry, CFO, will participate in the 2018 SID/DSCC Display Investors Conference on Tuesday, May 22nd from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. during the "MicroLED Enablers" session. This talk will provide an update on the unique properties, potential applications and R&D trends for Quantum Dot color conversion layers for MicroLEDs and other emissive display technologies.

Ernie Lee, Nanosys' Senior Engineer, will present an invited paper titled "Quantum Dot Conversion Layers Through Inkjet Printing," on Wednesday, May 23 from 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. in room 501. The paper, co-authored with DIC, Inc., discusses recent breakthroughs in printed Quantum Dots for next generation display applications including QDCF-LCD, QD-OLED and QDmicroLED.

Dr. Ruiqing Ma, Nanosys' Director of Device Development will chair a session titled QD Electroluminescence II on Friday, May 25 from 10:40 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This session will cover the latest progress in Quantum Dot based Electroluminescence devices (QD-LED) in materials, solution processed TFT backplanes and AMQLED displays.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® technology, a key component of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV revolution, is enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. Industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped award-winning devices from tablets to TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab with manufacturing capacity for over 25 tons of Quantum Dot materials per year. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 300 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

QDEF and Nanosys are trademarks of Nanosys, Inc., registered in the United States and in other countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanosys-to-demonstrate-quantum-dot-innovations-at-displayweek-2018-300649468.html

