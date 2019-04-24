Nanosys to Demonstrate Quantum Dot Innovations at DisplayWeek 2019

MILPITAS, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosys, Inc., the Quantum Dot company, today announced that it will showcase the latest advances in the company's Quantum Dot technologies and materials at the 2019 Society for Information Display (SID) DisplayWeek International Symposium being held from May 12 to 17, 2019.

The company will report technology and materials innovations, as well as exhibit a variety of prototypes and concept devices to demonstrate the benefits of its Quantum Dot technologies and high-performance materials during SID DisplayWeek 2019. The company will exhibit at Booth 1428 from May 14 to 16 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Nanosys executives will also participate in several technical talks and sessions throughout the week. Featured presentations include:

Nanosys will chair or moderate additional sessions related to advances in Quantum Dot technology:

Dr. Ma will also chair a session titled QD Electroluminescence I on Thursday, May 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:20 p.m. This session will cover the latest progress in Quantum Dot based Electroluminescence devices (QD-LED) in materials, solution processed TFT backplanes and AMQLED displays.

Daekyoung Kim, Nanosys Scientist, will be moderating a Monday Seminar session titled, "SE:10: Flexible Display Technology Trends and Challenges" by Ho Kyoon Chung , Chair Professor, SKKU Advanced Institute of Nanoscience and Technology on Monday, 13th from 2:40 to 4:10 p.m. This seminar will discuss key factors that govern mechanical durability and propose a measurement system for assessing reliability for display technologies in various environmental conditions.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 350 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

