Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market to Reach US$ 182.3 Billion by 2027, Globally | CAGR: 19.9% | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market. The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market at the global and regional level. The Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 182.3 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market is experiencing significant growth on account of surging prevalence of cancer and other diseases. More people die from CVDs worldwide than from any other source, according to the World Health Organization with over 17.9 million per year. In 2020, American Heart Association has set a goal of reducing cardiovascular disease and stroke deaths by 20% and thus focused on enhancing factors such as physical activity, diet, obesity/overweight, smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. The rising number of deaths cause increased burden among the people, which can surge the demand for novel nanotechnology drug delivery techniques that are efficient than traditional medicine and therefore is expected to drive the general market to grow.

There has been major expansion in the transformation of nano-based cancer therapies and diagnostics and different new technologies are in the pipeline. Nanomedicine and nano delivery systems are being utilized as diagnostic tools or in delivering therapeutic agents to specific targeted sites in a controlled manner wherein materials are used in the nanoscale range. Since 1995, nearly 50 nano pharmaceuticals have received FDA approval and are currently available for clinical use. In oncology, over 20% of the therapeutic nanoparticles already in clinics or under clinical evaluation have been created. Most FDA-approved therapeutic nanoparticles are currently being designed for the re-formulation of combinations of chemotherapeutic drugs with polymeric nanoparticles.

COVID-19 Impact

The current impact of COVID-19 on global health is enormous, but in addition, the worldwide impact on the economy, employees, and companies is going to be considerable. This global emergency calls for a science and technology response to the COVID-19 pandemic, where advanced solutions during the epidemic are anticipated to be explored by nanotechnology. A study performed by Leuschner et al. brings a direction in the use of nanotechnology to control the cytokine storm which is amongst few clinical complications of COVID-19. Nanoparticles perform an essential role at different stages of disease pathogenesis, contemplating their inhibition potential in the initial attachment and membrane fusion during viral entry and infected cell protein fusion.

Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Technology, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Nanocrystals

Micelles

Others

Nanoparticles segment dominated the by type of the global nanotechnology in drug delivery market and will row at 19.4% CAGR to reach US$ 48.1 billion by the year 2027.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Oncology

Cardiovascular/ Physiology

Anti-inflammatory/ Immunology

Neurology

Anti-infective

Others

Amongst application type, oncology accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 20% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 36%.

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market with almost US$ 18.9 billion revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period on account of the increasing population and modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

The major players targeting the market includes

Camarus AB

Taiwan Liposome Co.

Novartis

Nanobiotix

NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.

Bayer

Selecta Biosciences

Pfizer

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Merck & Co.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the nanotechnology in drug delivery market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

