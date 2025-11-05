NanoTemper Strengthens Biopharma Discovery Portfolio with Acquisition of Envue Technologies and Launch of Dianthus™ α

NanoTemper's two strategic milestones - Nanofluidic Scattering Microscopy (NSM) technology acquisition and the launch of Dianthus ™ α application - expand its capabilities across the life sciences value chain and enhance support for the discovery of next-generation therapeutics

Dianthus™ α applications launch advances Spectral Shift technology, creating new opportunities to analyze covalent binders and assess stability in the discovery phase.

MUNICH and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoTemper Technologies, a leading provider of high-precision biophysical analysis tools, today announced its acquisition of Envue Technologies, a Swedish startup pioneering Nanofluidic Scattering Microscopy (NSM). This strategic milestone, combined with the launch of the Dianthus™ α application, significantly strengthens the company's capabilities, enabling researchers to make faster, more confident decisions in drug discovery and development.

"Integrating Envue's label-free, single-molecule NSM technology into NanoTemper's product portfolio, alongside the Spectral Shift technology that powers Dianthus α, marks an exciting step forward for researchers to advance next-generation therapeutics," said Stefan Duhr, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of NanoTemper Technologies. "As drug modalities grow increasingly complex, scientists need analytical tools that deliver clarity at the earliest stages. NSM will allow researchers to visualize individual molecules in ways not possible before, thereby reducing uncertainty and accelerating novel pathways to new therapies."

Traditional screening tools often rely on averaged measurements that can mask individual molecular behaviors. NSM technology enables direct, label-free observation of single particles in their native state, offering visibility into subpopulations that standard methods cannot achieve. This single-molecule perspective increases precision and confidence in early-stage discovery and development decisions across modalities, including nucleic acids and proteins.

"From the start, our goal at Envue was to see NSM technology reach scientists worldwide," added Ellen Andreasson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Envue Technologies. "We are confident NanoTemper will achieve this as they continue to strengthen their leadership in advancing biophysical tools."

The NSM early-stage drug discovery technology, coupled with NanoTemper's recently launched Dianthus™ α application , will enable the creation of end-to-end solutions for next-generation drug discovery. The Dianthus α strengthens NanoTemper's established Spectral Shift and Temperature Related Intensity Change (TRIC) technologies by introducing two new capabilities: Optical Unfolding, which assesses protein stability, and Slow Kinetics, which measures long-lived molecular interactions that occur minutes to days. These features help researchers characterize covalent binders and evaluate slow-dissociating compounds that fall outside the detection range of standard binding assays. It provides discovery teams with clarity and confidence to assess hard-to-drug targets faster.

About NanoTemper Technologies

NanoTemper delivers biophysical characterization solutions that simplify complex science, helping researchers and biopharma teams move from data to decision faster. Co-created with scientists, our products help you answer more questions, optimize existing workflows, and proceed with higher confidence in your results. Partnering across industry and academia, NanoTemper supports innovation from discovery through manufacturing, advancing towards a future where every disease is treatable.

To learn more about NanoTemper, please visit www.nanotempertech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Envue Technologies

Envue Technologies, a spin-out from the Langhammer Group at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, develops nanofluidic technologies for label-free analysis of individual biomolecules. Its core innovation, Nanofluidic Scattering Microscopy (NSM), enables real-time visualization and characterization of proteins and other molecules under native conditions, offering high-resolution insight into their physical properties and interactions. To learn more about the Langhammer Group, please visit https://langhammerlab.se/.

