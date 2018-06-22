Nanotera Group Launches Powerful Plant Based Surfactants for the Oil Industry

LONDON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotera Group has introduced higher quality, plant-based solutions to replace chemical and hazardous products in the oil & gas industry. Dedicated to protecting the environment, Nanotera now supplies powerful cleaning agents that perform at record times, hence reducing processing costs for oil companies. Their scientists focus on producing 100 percent plant-based, environmentally friendly cleaning products that are readily biodegradable. The range of products match, or exceed the efficacy of traditional products which have a high impact on the companies green footprint and the planet.

Saba Yussouf, Director at Nanotera, states, "The oil industry has been slowly going through a phase of transformation over the last decade pulling away from chemical-based cleaning products and increasingly calling for plant-based renewable products that work highly effectively without the potential to harm users and the environment. Pan-globally this is a topic that is high on every government's agenda. Eventually, it is expected that legislation will make this change compulsory in most countries."

The products can be successfully applied in enhanced oil recovery, tank cleaning, equipment maintenance, oil herding, oil/water separation and rig maintenance. They clean by reducing the surface tension of the oil. By weakening the polar attraction of oil to the surface, they allow it to be rinsed from the surface and captured. The surfactants safely break down organic contaminants, oil and water emulsions and remediate hydrocarbons without polluting the treated product. Tests show powerful results in minimal time scales.

The new range of products are environmentally friendly and safe to use, economical and formulated to ensure employee health is protected whilst meeting all relevant government health specifications. It is a concentrated, non-toxic, non-flammable, fully biodegradable product designed for today's industrial environments.

