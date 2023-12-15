Nanotherm Welcomes Former GM CTO Kent Helfrich to Its Advisory Board

News provided by

Nanotherm

15 Dec, 2023, 12:44 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotherm is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its advisory board: Kent Helfrich, former CTO of General Motors, VP of GM Research and Development and President of GM Ventures, GM's Corporate Venture Capital team. Mr. Helfrich is a seasoned senior executive known for his innovative leadership and global technology value creation, from start-ups to multi-national product development teams.

Continue Reading
Kent Helfrich
Kent Helfrich

His joining comes at a pivotal time for Nanotherm as the company continues to revolutionize thermal solutions through cutting-edge nanotechnology. The company's proprietary thermal films and coatings have set new standards in energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and versatility, extending the range of electric and hybrid vehicles while improving passenger safety and comfort.

"Nanotherm is at the forefront of heating technology, and Kent's strategic acumen is the perfect catalyst for our next phase of innovation and growth," said Andy Dickson, CEO of Nanotherm. "We are confident that with Kent's guidance, we will accelerate our commercialization efforts and transform thermal solutions in the mobility sector and beyond."

Kent Helfrich commented, "I am excited to join Nanotherm's advisory board and to collaborate with a team that's as passionate about innovation as I am. Nanotherm's technology has the potential to redefine thermal solutions, and I look forward to contributing to a brighter, more efficient future."

About Nanotherm:

Nanotherm is a pioneering company in the field of nanotechnology-based thermal solutions. Its innovative thermal films and coatings offer unprecedented efficiency and versatility, promising substantial cost savings and environmental benefits. Dedicated to sustainable practices and the advancement of energy-efficient heating technology, Nanotherm is improving the way we heat our world.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Gamble
6171-D Huntley Rd.
Columbus, OH 43229
[email protected]
(410) 627-9298

www.nanotherm.tech

SOURCE Nanotherm

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.