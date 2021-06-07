NanoTouch® Materials Adds to Leadership Team

FOREST, Va., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoTouch® Materials, the leading provider of green, self-cleaning surfaces that transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces, today announces the addition of three new members to the firm's leadership team.

Josh Wittensoldner joins NanoTouch as controller, Faun Finley as marketing director and Doug Tait as customer experience manager as the 9-year-old firm continues to expand.

"As we've experienced tremendous growth, a key goal has been to attract talent with innovative minds and strategic skill sets to help us attain the next level of success," said Dennis Hackemeyer, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials. "Josh, Faun and Doug each have extensive knowledge in their respective field and an entrepreneurial drive that will positively impact our firm's future."

As controller, Wittensoldner is responsible for the firm's accounting, banking, audit, inventory control, financial analysis and taxes. A graduate of the University of Akron and University of North Carolina at Charlotte (MBA), Wittensoldner has served as a controller for three firms since 2004.

"The opportunity to be involved in all aspects of the business and be a true partner, coupled with the growth and potential of the company excited me," Wittensoldner said.

Finley, a corporate communications director who also spent more than 15 years working in media, assumes the role of marketing director. Among her responsibilities are building brand awareness, honing brand voice, redeveloping the firm's website and online retail channels, managing and leveraging social media and setting the firm's marketing strategy. Finley is a graduate of Mills College and earned her executive master of sustainability leadership degree from Arizona State University.

"I was attracted to developing NanoTouch's narrative, branding and voice and all other aspects of its marketing presence because its products are toxin-free and environmentally friendly," said Finley, who also worked with Walt Disney Imagineering for five years and founded and ran three businesses of her own.

Tait joins NanoTouch after spending 15 years as the customer service/inside sales manager at Dynaric, Inc., a leading plastics manufacturer in the packaging industry. His responsibilities include all aspects of customer service, including inbound initial customer contact, product support and CRM contact management. Tait is a graduate of Houston Baptist University.

"Getting the chance to participate in scaling up a company in what is essentially a startup atmosphere was very attractive," Tait said. "We have an amazing product with massive growth potential."

Founded in 2012, NanoTouch Materials manufactures toxin-free NanoSeptic® Self-Cleaning Surfaces that are used in healthcare, hospitality, corporate, sports, education, commercial cleaning and facility management across the globe, including 26 pharmaceutical companies, the top-10 real estate service providers, every American professional sports league and major financial institutions. Eco-friendly, NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces work 24/7 to oxidize all organic contaminants using nanotechnology and the power of light.

About NanoTouch® Materials

Founded in 2012, NanoTouch Materials is a leader in self-cleaning surfaces, utilizing nanocrystal technology to transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces. Based in Forest, Virginia, the company manufactures a line of eco-friendly, self-cleaning products, NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces, which are used throughout the world, serving all industries where hygiene is a priority. NanoTouch Materials has received numerous awards including the 2016 and 2017 ISSA Innovation Award and a $2 million research and development grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia. NanoTouch Materials' clients include facility managers at Fortune 200 companies, healthcare facilities, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, hotels, airports and all levels of government. For more information, visit www.nanoseptic.com.

