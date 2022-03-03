Nanotouch® Releases Clean Workstation Kit

FOREST, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotouch® Materials, the leading provider of green, self-cleaning surfaces, today announces the release of Clean Workstation Kits to help create a more hygienic work environment as employees continue to return to the workplace.

Nanotouch Clean Workstation Kit with self-cleaning nanotechnology

The kits include a variety of products that employ Nanotouch's self-cleaning surfaces that work 24/7 to oxidize all organic contaminants using nanotechnology and the power of light. Each personal workstation kit includes a large portable mat, mouse pad, 9x12 touchscreen film, tissue box cover, tabs for a cell phone or tablet to separate from surfaces and another self-cleaning surface that users can easily cut for custom applications like laptops or water bottles.

"Cleanliness is top of mind for both employers and employees, whether they are back in the office entirely, using a hybrid approach, flex spaces or shared spaces or preparing to reopen," said Dennis Hackemeyer, co-founder of Nanotouch Materials. "Think about it: Cleanliness starts with the places we touch the most – our own desks, phones and computers. This kit is essential for keeping employee workstations clean at all times, which in turn, helps to create a more hygienic environment in the whole facility."

Nanotouch, founded in 2012, produces a line of self-cleaning surfaces that range from door handle wraps and sleeves to elevator button covers and portable mats. Customers include nearly 30 leading pharmaceutical companies, the Top-10 commercial real estate service providers, each American professional sports league, 250 educational campuses, elite four- and five-star hotels, major financial institutions and all levels of government.

About Nanotouch® Materials

Founded in 2012, Nanotouch Materials is a leader in self-cleaning surfaces, utilizing nanocrystal technology to transform dirty, high-traffic touch points into continuously self-cleaning surfaces. Based in Forest, Virginia, the company manufactures a line of self-cleaning products, Nanotouch Self-Cleaning Surfaces, which are used throughout the world, serving all industries where hygiene is a priority. Nanotouch Materials has received numerous awards including the 2016 and 2017 ISSA Innovation Award, 2021 Vision Award from FacilitiesNet.com and a $2 million research and development grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia. There are over 10 million Nanotouch Materials touch points in use worldwide, in facilities ranging from Fortune 200 companies to healthcare facilities, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, hotels, sports and event venues, airports and all levels of government. For more information, visit www.nanotouch.com.

Contact:

Faun Finley

Nanotouch Materials

888.411.6843

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoTouch Materials