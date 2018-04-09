Nanotron and ClearBlade build Location Data Analytics partnership to take real-time tracking to the next level

AUSTIN, Texas and BERLIN, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanotron Technologies GmbH and ClearBlade, Inc. today announced a partnership to add ClearBlade's industry-leading Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing platform to nanotron's advanced tracking software. This cooperation will enable nanotron to offer advanced Location Data Analytics (LDA) capabilities, adding a whole new dimension of capabilities to its tracking technology platform.

Nanotron creates deep, powerful insights into complex business processes by applying a flexible, scalable, and location technology-independent approach that generates consistent position information connected to application-specific reference data. ClearBlade's platform provides the necessary flexibility while handling all maintenance and security functions, leaving nanotron to focus on its core competency: Location Data Analytics. This creates a powerful yet easy-to-use LDA solution.

The ClearBlade platform will become a standard part of nanotron's location awareness and LDA solutions. By providing a combination of IoT Edge and IoT Cloud platforms, ClearBlade's software will enable nanotron's customers to seamlessly roll out large projects in multiple locations worldwide.

Nanotron's CTO, Rainer Hach, said, "We undertook a rigorous and methodical search for a middleware partner. We sought a leading-edge vendor that could support real-time processing, modularity, complete security, edge/cloud, remote provisioning, extensive databases, and provide tight integration with our software platform. ClearBlade was far and away the only vendor that fulfilled all of our strict criteria, and we are truly delighted to be able to work with the market leader in this field. Event-based analytics will reap the business benefits of location awareness. By working with ClearBlade, nanotron is getting ready to deliver a powerful LDA tool."

Aaron Allsbrook, CTO at ClearBlade, said: "Nanotron is a dominant player in location awareness, and ClearBlade's platform will enable nanotron to offer market-leading LDA solutions. We expect this to be a successful long-term relationship that will benefit both our companies and our customers."

Initially, the ClearBlade platform is being used by nanotron to showcase ultra-precise patient tracking across multiple operating wards in hospitals. The solution is based on chirp spread spectrum (CSS) and ultra-wideband (UWB) location technologies, utilizing additional information from sensors and underlying building maps. It automatically detects all pre-defined treatment events, displays them in real-time, and logs them for further analysis in a database.

Nanotron is a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Sensera Limited (ASX: SE1), a leading designer and manufacturer of end-to-end sensor solutions and services for the rapidly-growing Internet of Things (IoT) market.

About ClearBlade, Inc.

ClearBlade is the enterprise Internet of Things software company to rapidly engineer and run secure, real-time, scalable IoT applications. ClearBlade enables companies to build IoT solutions that make streaming data actionable by combining business rules and machine learning with powerful visualizations and integrations to existing business systems. Built from an enterprise-first perspective, the ClearBlade Platform runs securely in any cloud, on-premise, and at the edge.

The ClearBlade Edge Platform brings the full power of the ClearBlade IoT Cloud Platform to gateways and industrial servers on the plant floor, job site or building facility. Safely behind the firewall, the ClearBlade Edge Platform intelligently syncs with the ClearBlade IoT Cloud Platform guaranteeing security, connectivity, execution and speed.

ClearBlade is developer focused with an extensive library of proven and tested pre-built components and integrations. ClearBlade accelerates the time-to-market while significantly reducing the cost and risk of delivering IoT solutions, creating new business models and revenue streams.

ClearBlade is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information about the company and our software, please visit https://clearblade.com

About nanotron:

Nanotron is a leading provider of electronic location awareness solutions. If knowing what, where, and when is mission-critical to your business, rely on nanotron with Location Running. Nanotron's solutions deliver precise position data augmented by context information in real-time. Location Running means reliably offering improved safety and increased productivity 24 hours a day, 7 days per week: Location-Awareness for the Internet of Things (IoT).

More information at https://nanotron.com

