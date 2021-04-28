NanoVapor Biotech Chosen by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Provide Optimal Surface Disinfection and Protection

Known for its long-acting technology, NVB's 90-Day Surface Protection Treatment System™ powered by OMNISOL has been relied on to disinfect and protect surfaces in settings such as medical facilities, public transportation, schools, government offices, shopping centers, casinos, theaters, and churches, among others.

"We are committed to taking every precaution at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to protect our guests and team members from the risks of COVID-19 or any other harmful viruses or diseases. NanoVapor Biotech gives me the confidence that we are providing the best quality protection available," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality and Owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

NanoVapor Biotech's 90-Day Surface Protection Treatment System™ powered by OMNISOL utilizes EPA-registered, highly effective non-toxic solution to ensure complete coverage and continued persistence over the 90-day treatment period. "Our long-lasting solution has been applied to high-touch surfaces throughout the hotel in spaces like restaurants, meeting rooms, lobbies, casino tables and chairs, bars, spa and wellness center, bathrooms and public social gathering areas, with incredibly high levels of success, as measured by our regular monitoring" said Fernando Lehrer, CEO of NanoVapor Biotech.

About NanoVapor Biotech

NanoVapor Biotech Inc. ("NVBT") is an afﬁliate of NanoVapor Inc. ("NanoVapor"), a Houston, TX-based innovation and technology company that has created a systematic approach to disinfect, protect, and monitor surfaces, offering 90-day protection from viruses and bacteria. To learn more about NanoVapor Biotech, please visit www.nanovaporbiotech.com.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's One Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Justin Massei and Mikis Troyan of Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of nearly 100 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties offer travelers authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio, and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more information contact:

Nick DeFilippis

NanoVapor Biotech

847-942-4954

[email protected]

Media Contacts for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Kirvin Doak Communications

Terri Maruca | Emily Clayton

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoVapor Biotech

Related Links

www.nanovaporbiotech.com

