NanoVibronix PainShield® Device Receives Unique Reimbursement Code from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS)

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultra Sonic therapeutic device, today announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) has assigned a unique, Level II product reimbursement code under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) for use in 2020. HCPCS code K1004 will help facilitate reimbursement for the use of PainShield.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Office of NanoVibronix, stated, "Establishment of a unique reimbursement code from CMS further validates the value of our PainShield device and is an important milestone in our reimbursement strategy to increase access to the product. The technology specific code allows us to differentiate Painshield from other products for pain management, regardless of scientific studies, proven efficacy or patient outcomes, and it substantially increases our ability to obtain payment with worker's compensation and private insurance providers for its use."

"We continue to believe PainShield can play a critical role in opioid-free pain management given its unique features and the additional benefits it provides as patients and providers continue to search for effective alternatives to pharmaceuticals for pain management," continued Murphy.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

