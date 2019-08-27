NanoVibronix Reports Significant Progress with a Leading Global Consumer Healthcare Company

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the PainShield® surface acoustic wave (SAW) device, today announced significant progress with a leading global consumer healthcare company, Medisana, which has resulted in an initial Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) purchase order. The Company will commence the manufacture of a specialized product for Medisana based on its PainShield® device called the PT-100. The product will be sold directly and exclusively via Medisana.

Medisana is a 30-year-old leading specialist in the home health care market that develops, markets and sells products worldwide in the categories of Mobile Health, Health Control, Wellness, Therapy, Healthy Home, Regeneration and Personal Care for health-conscious consumers.

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix Inc. said, "This is an amazing milestone for NanoVibronix and we are honored to be partnering with a formidable global leader like Medisana. This contract is the result of two years of hard work by both companies, and the culmination of many successful user-based trials. We hope that it can lead to greater successes and future collaboration and revenue over time."

Rafael Aviram, Vice President, Marketing & Innovation of Medisana, added, "We at Medisana are always looking to introduce cutting edge technology and innovation into our product portfolio, and we are confident that the Medisana PT 100 will be a very successful new member within our wide range of solutions. We welcome NanoVibronix and look forward to a prosperous cooperation together."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

