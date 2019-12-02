NanoVibronix to Present at Two Investor Conferences in December

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultra Sonic therapeutic device, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Murphy will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference at 3:20 p.m. PT (6:20 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The audio of the company's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/naov/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10-12, 2019 and will feature 275 companies and be attended by over 1,400 individuals. Mr. Murphy will be available during the day on December 11 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact naov@haydenir.com.

Brian Murphy will also present at the Investor Summit on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia. The Investor Summit is an exclusive, one-day, independent conference dedicated to connecting small cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Mr. Murphy will be available during the day on December 17 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact naov@haydenir.com.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, which is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. This technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company's primary products include PainShield®, UroShield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

