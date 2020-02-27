NanoView Biosciences and Izasa Scientific Enter into Distribution Agreement

"Scientists across Spain and Portugal will be excited to have access to NanoView's unique exosome characterization technology, enabling them to better understand the role of extracellular vesicles in biology which is an emerging growth market in life science research," said Carlos Arribas, General Manager of Izasa Scientific. "We look forward to working closely with the NanoView team as we introduce this technology to an important European market."

The ExoView platform provides high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual extracellular vesicle level. The molecular cargo carried by exosomes has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. The ExoView platform requires minimal sample input, no sample prep or purification, and little hands-on time. It can be used directly with complex biological samples.

"We are delighted to work with the Izasa team, our second strategic distribution partner in Europe," said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. "Expanding access to our ExoView platform will enable the entire exosome field to move forward with accurate characterization of extracellular vesicles in life science research."

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company's proprietary product, the ExoView® system, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision medicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

