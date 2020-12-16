NanoView Biosciences and Quantum Design China Enter into Distribution Agreement

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoView Biosciences, Inc., and Quantum Design China, a subsidiary of Quantum Design International, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for NanoView's ExoView® platform in China.

"We are pleased to offer customers in China access to the ExoView platform, which allows scientists the unprecedented ability to accurately identify and characterize extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and viruses" said Lamber Cao, General Manager of Quantum Design China. "We look forward to working closely with the NanoView team to introduce this unique technology to the rapidly expanding field of nanomedical research."

The ExoView platform provides high-resolution sizing, counting and phenotyping of exosomes and viral vectors at the individual extracellular vesicle level. Understanding the molecules carried by extracellular vesicles has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. The ExoView platform requires low sample input, no extensive sample preparation or purification, and minimal hands-on time. It can be used directly with complex biological samples.

"We are excited to work with Quantum Design China, and further expand our distribution relationship in Asia with Quantum Design International," said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. "Accurate extracellular vesicle characterization is a critical step forward in precision nanomedicine, and our goal is to enable that progress with our one-of-a-kind products which allow researchers to better understand the function and utility of these important biological nanoparticles."

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and viral vectors, and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The company's proprietary product, the ExoView® platform, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

www.nanoviewbio.com

About Quantum Design China

Established in 2004, Quantum Design (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Quantum Design International, distributes a wide range of scientific and industrial technologies in China. The company's team of highly trained sales and technical service professionals offers distribution partners sales and after-sales technical support, providing the highest level of product knowledge and expertise to academic and industrial scientists in lifescience and materials research markets. https://www.qd-china.com/en

