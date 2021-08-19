NanoView Biosciences Announces Key Appointments to Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoView Biosciences today announced the appointment of Prof. Jan Lötvall, M.D., Ph.D., and Mark Plavsic, DVM, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Jan Lötvall is a Professor at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden where he directs a research laboratory studying extracellular vesicles. He is a medical specialist in both Clinical Allergy and Clinical Pharmacology, and has extensive experience in translational studies in inflammation and cancer. He was elected President of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV, 2011-2016; www.isev.org) and was the founding editor of the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles (JEV: IF 25.8) where he is currently Editor-in-Chief. Prof. Lötvall's research focusing on extracellular vesicle biology has received extensive international recognition and his lab was first to discover the ability of exosomes to shuttle RNA between cells in 2007. During the period of May 2016 to January 2018, Prof. Lötvall served as Chief Scientist at Codiak BioSciences, an early-stage biotech company focusing on developing exosomes as a therapeutic platform.

"The development of therapeutic and diagnostic products based on extracellular vesicles, including exosomes, requires improved technology. I am excited to advise NanoView as it delivers unique products and services to advance this rapidly expanding field of nanomedicine," stated Prof. Lötvall.

Mark Plavsic is Chief Technical Officer at Fate Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. Prior to joining Fate Therapeutics, Dr. Plavsic served as Chief Technical Officer at Lysogene, a late-stage gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system. Dr. Plavsic also spent over 10 years at Sanofi Genzyme in Technical Operations, where he was head of product safety and global manufacturing process improvement, and in Technology Development & Manufacturing, where he was head of gene therapy development.

"As cell and gene therapy programs gain momentum, the need for better analytical methods is obvious. NanoView is developing products aimed at the characterization of drug delivery technologies such as viral vectors which will benefit this growing area of therapeutic development," offered Dr. Plavsic.

"NanoView will greatly benefit from the expertise and experience of Prof. Lötvall and Dr. Plavsic which will support our goal of enabling life science researchers to better understand the role of biological nanoparticles in disease and therapy", said Jerry Williamson, CEO for NanoView Biosciences.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling worldwide life science researchers to better understand the biological role of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and viral vectors, and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The Company's proprietary product, the ExoView® platform, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

