NanoView Biosciences Launches EPIC Study to Investigate Impact of Exosome-Associated Biomarkers for Immuno-Oncology

BOSTON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoView Biosciences Inc. ("NanoView"), a leading biomarker characterization company in the emerging field of extracellular vesicle biology, today announced a collaboration agreement with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center ("BIDMC") to study the involvement of biomarkers carried by exosomes in patients undergoing immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy ("ICIT") for cancer. The ExoPD-L1 to Predict Immunotherapy Response in Cancer ("EPIC") Study will specifically investigate Programmed Death-Ligand 1 ("PD-L1") and status of disease as well as response to therapy.

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles, 50 – 150 nm in size, that facilitate communication between cells by shuttling proteins, lipids and nucleic acids. NanoView's platform technology, ExoView®, will be used in the EPIC Study to characterize PD-L1 and other biomarkers carried by exosomes in plasma samples from patients undergoing ICIT.

"NanoView is excited to collaborate with BIDMC through the EPIC Study," stated Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView. "We are pleased that BIDMC will help evaluate data from our ExoView platform to better understand the role that exosome-associated biomarkers play in disease status and therapeutic response for cancer patients."

Bruno Bockorny, M.D., an oncologist from BIDMC, will serve as the Study Principal Investigator. Co-investigators from the Division of Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Institute at BIDMC will also participate. "Disease status and response to therapy are difficult to predict for patients involved in ICIT and our aim is to continue to look for better clues that will deliver better outcomes," stated Dr. Bockorny.

"Our current ability to predict which patients are most likely to benefit from immunotherapy is very limited," said Vassiliki Boussiotis, M.D., one of the co-investigators from BIDMC. "Even for cancer types with significant level of PD-L1 expression, frequently, there is discordance between PD-L1 expression level and response to treatment. Our study is looking at a novel way of determining responders through a blood test."

"One of the most urgent challenges for the care of patients with advanced cancer is the identification of novel biomarkers to help select which cases will benefit the most from immune checkpoint inhibitors," said BIDMC co-investigator Daniel Costa, M.D., Ph.D. "Our goal with this innovative research is to advance the field of immuno-oncology and precision medicine."

"Through the collaboration with leading institutes such as BIDMC, NanoView is expanding the utility of its products for clinical research in the field of extracellular vesicles", stated George Daaboul, CSO of NanoView. "Our ExoView platform will allow detection of circulating immune-associated ligands such as PD-L1 and other regulatory markers, giving us better insight into the immune response without the need for tissue biopsy." NanoView's goal is to enable the future development of diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic applications involving biological nanoparticles such as exosomes.

NanoView's products are INTENDED FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling life science researchers to better understand the biological role of exosomes and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. Exosomes are extracellular nanovesicles produced by most cell types to transfer proteins, lipids and genetic material for inter-cellular communication.

NanoView's proprietary product, the ExoView® platform, is designed to specifically detect and fully characterize exosomes for use in basic and translational research, enabling the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products for nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis system comprised of the ExoView R100 imager and ExoView Kits. The platform is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes. ExoView was launched in February 2019 at the Society of Laboratory Automation and Screening International Conference where it was awarded Best New Product. www.nanoviewbio.com

