NanoView Biosciences Strengthens Executive Team

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoView Biosciences, Inc., the leader in single exosome characterization, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointment of David Hanlon, Ph.D. to the position of Vice President, Strategic Collaborations. The addition is a key part of the company's strategy to create and expand strategic partnerships within the life sciences, pharmaceutical and diagnostics markets.

Dr. Hanlon brings over 20 years of product development and commercialization experience to NanoView, most recently serving as Vice President of Strategic Collaborations at Quanterix. Over the last 12 years he has led the strategic marketing efforts and established an assay service laboratory to support new applications and drive commercial interest. He has held leadership roles in several life sciences and diagnostics companies, including Hologic (formerly Cytyc), where he directed multiple biomarker programs to develop diagnostic tests for cervical cancer. Dr. Hanlon received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and B.S. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

"We are very excited to welcome David Hanlon to NanoView as we enter a significant growth phase for the Company," said Jerry Williamson, CEO of NanoView Biosciences. "His expertise in establishing and expanding strategic relationships for life science technology providers will accelerate the success of NanoView and we look forward to his contribution on our executive team."

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Hanlon added, "I am very excited to be joining NanoView, a ground-breaking organization that has developed a novel platform solution to characterize extracellular vesicles in human disease. I look forward to working with the leadership team as the organization continues to expand its product and service offerings to help researchers and clinicians leverage the potential of exosomes in this era of personalized medicine."

NanoView has created ExoView®, a unique and proprietary platform which provides high-resolution sizing, counting and phenotyping of exosomes and viral vectors at the single vesicle level. Understanding the molecules carried by extracellular vesicles has potential for diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic use for a broad range of diseases. ExoView requires low sample input, no extensive sample preparation or purification, and minimal hands-on time. It can be used directly with complex biological samples.

The ExoView platform is designed For Research Use Only. It is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About NanoView Biosciences

NanoView Biosciences, a Boston-based, privately-held company, is focused on enabling worldwide life science researchers to better understand the biological role of extracellular vesicles, including exosomes and viral vectors, and their potential use as biomarkers for improving the diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, and monitoring of disease. The Company's proprietary product, the ExoView® platform, was designed to fully characterize exosomes and other extracellular vesicles for use in research and in the implementation of precision nanomedicine. ExoView is a high-throughput, cost-effective analysis platform that is easy to use and does not require purification or large sample volumes to accurately analyze exosomes.

