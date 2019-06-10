NanoViricides, Inc. Appoints Dr. Mark Day to its Board of Directors

SHELTON, Conn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE Amer.: NNVC) (the "Company"), a leader in developing novel nanomedicines to treat viral diseases, reports that Dr. Mark Day has been duly appointed as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective June 6, 2019. He is also appointed as a member of the Board's Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, and Compensation Committee.

Dr. Day has over 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with extensive experience in opportunity due diligence and in-licensing at big pharma as well as out-licensing from biotech. He continues to serve as Associate Professor, Translational Neuroscience (Adjunct) at Yale University.

NanoViricides has recently begun IND-enabling GLP Safety/Toxicology studies of its lead drug candidate NV-HHV-101, a broad-spectrum drug candidate in its HerpeCide™ program. The Company has received favorable response from the US FDA on the Company's pre-IND application for NV-HHV-101 with the first indication of shingles rash (VZV). The Company expects that drug candidates against HSV-1 and HSV-2 should follow soon after the VZV drug candidate moves into clinical trials. The Company believes that the expertise of our board directors in pharmaceutical industry opportunity due diligence and licensing from both big pharma and small pharma perspectives should prove of great value as it advances towards human clinical trials and human clinical proof of the nanoviricides® technology platform for antiviral drug development.

From April, 2017 to March 2019, Dr. Day served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Bioasis Technologies, Inc. He led business development, internal and external R&D, translational medicine and academic sciences. He was successful in achieving five collaborations with Big and Mid-pharma at Bioasis. Prior thereto from August 2015 to April 2017, Mark served as the Executive Director, Head of External Research and Scouting, and from June 2014 to July 2015, as a Senior Director, both at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. From April 2012 to May 2014, Dr. Day was the Global Lead, Business Development, Head of Virology and CNS Disorders at Bristol Meyers-Squibb. From March 2009 to April 2012 he was Head, Translational Imaging and Biochemical Biomarkers, at Abbott Laboratories, Lake Bluff, IL. From 2003 to 2008 he was Discovery Head of CNS Translational Medicine at Wyeth Research.

Mark holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Cardiff University, UK. Thereafter he was Senior Research Fellow (PostDoc) in Systems Level Neuroscience in Episodic Memory and role of NMDA and AMPA receptors in memory consolidation at the Edinburgh University, UK.

The Company believes Dr. Day's long history as a pharmaceutical and biotech executive, particularly in research and development, in due diligence, and in commercialization, render him well qualified to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to announce that Dr. Day is joining our Board. The Company has further improved its depth and breadth of pharmaceutical industry expertise at the Board level with his appointment," said Anil R. Diwan, PhD., Executive Chairman of the Board and President of the Company, adding, "We recently added Mr. James Sapirstein, a pharma industry veteran, to the Board. These additions have significantly bolstered NanoViricides' strength as a pharmaceutical company."

NanoViricides, Inc. (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. The Company is developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, oral and genital Herpes, shingles and chickenpox, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products. (FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. EMA refers to the European Union's office of European Medicines Agency.)

