NanoVMs Puts Legacy Vendors on Notice with Latest APM Offering

Unikernels have the geek world on fire as they run cloud and traditional datacenter workloads faster, safer and with far less complexity. The trick? Isolating each application to one small, secure nanovm.

Today's announcement signifies that unikernels have gone beyond custom web applications and are now directly competing with all software tooling in the server space.

NanoVMs CEO, Mr. Eyberg stated, "Every facet of the server software ecosystem is officially up for grabs now. We can run Linux software faster and safer than Linux. All the logging solutions, all the databases, all the webservers are up for grabs. Think of all your favorite enterprise software companies. Not only can we run their own software faster and safer but we're creating the environment for newer market entrants to create even better software. This serves as a wake-up notice. We are an existential threat to legacy incumbent vendors."

Legacy APM vendors are notorious for slow insecure agents that adversely affect production environments. Recent mass hacks like the SolarWinds disaster clearly paint the picture that legacy logging, APM and monitoring vendors are not up to the task. Cryptojacking attacks that unikernels defend against have even attacked Microsoft Github in recent days.

Since most Linux workloads such as Redis and the popular Go programming language already run faster and safer with unikernels it is only a matter of time before newer unikernel tuned databases and webservers start hitting the market. NanoVMs Radar is the first salvo in this new battleground.

NanoVMs unikernels embrace traditional Linux security measures such as ASLR and w^x but go further with a four-point security model:

* No users or passwords

* No remote login or shell

* A heavily reduced attack surface measured at less than 0.1% of Linux

* No ability to run other programs on the same server.

"Why would you even allow these 3rd party vendors to run ad-hoc commands and programs on your infrastructure? It's ludicrous to begin with," Eyberg stated.

NanoVMs announced in conjunction with its product plans that it is currently raising funds on StartEngine at https://startengine.com/nanovms and allowing individual investors to invest.

For more information on NanoVMs visit https://nanovms.com.

