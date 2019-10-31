Nansha seizes the high ground of the AI industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2nd AI & I Guangzhou International Summit, Guangzhou Nansha District Artificial Intelligence Vocational Education and Training Center was launched. The center will partner with domestic and overseas universities such as the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, University of Southern California and South China University of Technology in terms of teaching resources, curriculum designing and reciprocal recognition of credits.

As a part of AI industrial ecosystem, vocational talents training is of vital importance. According to the report on World AI Industrial Distribution released by Goldman Sachs, among all the emerging AI projects in 2017, the number of Chinese ones accounted for 51% and exceeded that of the U.S. However, only 5% of global AI talents come from China. Experts believe the Center will help cultivate talents to support the industry's in-depth development.

In recent years, Nansha has proactively pushed forward AI and relevant supporting industries, aiming to be a pillar of the industry. In 2017, Nansha planned to establish the Guangzhou AI Industry Fund with 10 billion yuan and attract a series of AI industry funds for building an AI Innovation Value Park covering 5 square kilometers in five to ten years. For high-end teams of the industry, the district will provide up to 100 million yuan for helping the financing of their projects in Nansha.

In 2018, Nansha, as one of the leading supporters of China for the AI industry, has introduced serial supporting policies such as Measures for Supporting the AI Industry Development, Working Plan on Open Data and Application Scenarios in Nansha District of Guangzhou, Three-year Action Plan on AI Industry Development in Nansha District of Guangzhou.

Guided and supported by policies, Nansha AI industrial cluster has been witnessing a rapid development, with four AI industry integrated platforms attracted including Guangzhou International Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Guangzhou Industrial Research Institute of Intelligent Software, iFLYTEK South China Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Cloudwalk AI Visual Images Innovation and Research Center (Cloudwalk is a unicorn company), which all help make breakthroughs in core technologies.

Meanwhile, more than 170 AI companies like Cloudwalk, Pony.ai, iFLYTEK, LinkDoc, NovuMind, Tongdun Technology, Makeblock Co., Ltd have been introduced in Nansha, covering businesses including AI chips, automatic driving, basic software algorithm, biometrics, natural language processing, new-type human-machine interaction and autonomous control.

Statistics show the total output of the relevant AI companies settled in Nansha has reached to 2.4 billion yuan. There are 15 and 10 companies, each contributing to an output of more than 10 million yuan and 100 million yuan respectively. The industrial agglomeration effect has occurred in Nansha.

According to Outline Development Plan for Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Nansha will be developed in to a demonstration zone for comprehensive cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. For the AI industry, Nansha also values partnerships with the other two regions. In September, the Guangzhou Campus of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology started construction. In the future, majors such as AI and data science will be offered there, providing intellectual support for the AI industry of the Greater Bay Area.

DM-AI, founded by world top professionals of the AI industry, was introduced in Nansha in April. Dong Le, assistant to its chairman, said Nansha boasts rich atmosphere, improved mechanism, and advantageous policies for innovation. The government has established close relationship with companies and helped advance the AI industry, thus allowing the companies to realize the government's determination to and support for the AI industry.

