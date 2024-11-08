SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from Nansha Economic and Technological Development Zone Commerce Bureau, Guangzhou:

From November 5 to 10, 2024, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held as scheduled at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Amidst this grand international trade event, the Nansha exhibition area, with its rich and diverse displays, has captivated the attention of visitors.

Nansha Shines at CIIE: Converging at the Bay, Connecting to the World

1. A Radiant Gem of the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative

For the fourth consecutive year, Nansha is participating in the CIIE, showcasing a comprehensive exhibit in the "City Reception Center" section. Drawing design inspiration from container ships and industrial scenes, the exhibit vividly highlights the prosperity and vitality of this port city. The booth's overall design features a blue color scheme, symbolizing the vastness and depth of the ocean, while also representing Nansha's open stance and embrace of the world.

At the heart of the Nansha exhibition area is the "NAN SHA" container ship, loaded with a variety of imported goods, which immediately caught the eyes of visitors. The prominent slogan, "Converging at the Bay, Connecting to the World," signifies Nansha's role as a rapidly advancing vessel, carrying the mission of becoming an international logistics hub and a critical center for the allocation of bulk commodity resources.

2. Global Resources Converge in Nansha, Premium Products Abound

As a national demonstration zone for creative promotion of the import trade, Nansha has long been committed to facilitating and diversifying import trade. This year's Nansha exhibition area brings together high-quality products from around the world, spanning sectors such as fine wines and gourmet foods, artworks, advanced technology, biomedicine, and new materials.

In the food and beverage section, containers on the ship are neatly filled with delicacies from across the globe, offering visitors a gastronomic world tour. These products, passing through Nansha's port, benefit from rapid customs clearance and convenient distribution. Nansha's cold-chain logistics center, known for its efficient customs processes and comprehensive service system, has become a key hub for cold-chain products.

3. Nansha Enterprises Stand Out, Showcasing Global Competitiveness

This year, the Nansha exhibition area features 20 enterprises. Beyond the fine wines and foods on the container ship, the surrounding area highlights six major sectors: port terminals, artworks, high-tech innovations, biomedicine, new materials, and digital trade, making it a vibrant and eye-catching feature of the event.

The Nansha Port Fresh Market has also made its return this year, showcasing a wide array of global delicacies, such as Golden Pillow durians and coconuts from Thailand, Zespri kiwifruit and Dazzle apples from New Zealand, premium bird's nest from Indonesia, grape juice from Spain, and wine from France, all drawing the attention of numerous visitors.

In the high-tech zone, Nansha's leadership in information technology and advanced manufacturing is on full display, featuring innovative products such as 3D holographic fans, multimedia interactive touchscreens, and state-of-the-art charging stations for both stationary and mobile use.

Particularly noteworthy is the artwork section, which showcases the unique characteristics of key 19th-century maritime Silk Road ports like Macao and Guangzhou, reflecting Guangzhou's rich history as a "Millennium Commercial City." As a major port, Nansha bears witness to the prosperity and vibrancy of the ancient maritime Silk Road.

Additionally, several prominent Nansha companies, such as Lee's Pharmaceutical, Top Ideal, and DSTP, have also showcased their products and services in the exhibit. These companies not only demonstrate Nansha's developmental strengths but also vividly illustrate the city's charm as a hub of "technological innovation and global trade."

4. A Promising Future for Nansha: Collaborating for a Better Tomorrow

The Nansha exhibition area not only highlights the district's past and present but also looks toward its promising future. Moving forward, Nansha's import demonstration zone will focus on enhancing resource imports, serving industries, and boosting consumption, while fostering specialized platforms for imports and elevating the scale and sophistication of import trade. As a key platform for comprehensive cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao, Nansha will continue to implement the "Master Plan of Guangzhou Nansha on Deepening Comprehensive Cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao with Global Perspective" as a guiding framework. This includes deepening the "Five Ports Integration" strategy and leveraging the "Five-fold Openness" strategy to continuously optimize the business environment. By positioning itself as an inclusive, cooperative, and mutually beneficial gateway for opening up to the world, Nansha is set to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to "Share the Future in a New Era."

