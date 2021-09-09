Nantahala Outdoor Center Announces New International Adventures Program For 2022

NOC will kick off its international travel program in 2022 with 12 trips that offer varying itineraries available for ages six and up with activities ranging in skill level from beginner to expert. The all-inclusive excursions are fully planned and led by experienced guides and include everything from the adventure and gear to the lodging and meals, with the exception of flights. Due to partnerships with local guides and hosts in each region, these trips offer intimate and authentic experiences with smaller groups, off-the-beaten-path excursions and unique accommodations. This makes for an accessible approach to adventure travel, where guests can confidently navigate and experience some of the most beautiful places on Earth without feeling like a tourist.

With NOC's 50 years of adventure experience, trips have options including multi-sport itineraries and a range of specific adventure activities, like whitewater rafting, kayaking, hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, paragliding and horseback riding. Non-adventure activities include unique cultural experiences, bear viewings, safaris, wine tastings and farm to table meals.

"Nantahala Outdoor Center is incredibly excited to launch international trip experiences for our guests as a way to celebrate 50 years of adventure," said Colin McBeath, NOC President. "We hope these guided, off-the-beaten-path expeditions will foster the same spirit of adventure we encourage in our Southeastern locations while giving people the opportunity to explore beyond their own backyard."

NOC has a long legacy of providing domestic and international trip experiences. Prior to the new international adventures program, most recently, trips abroad were limited to kayaking adventures in Chile. Now, NOC is offering the following international trips:

Chilko-Chilcotin-Fraser, British Columbia - Rafting

- Bear Camp, British Columbia - Bear Viewing

- Bear Camp, British Columbia - Multi-Sport

- Lake District, Chile - Multi-Sport

- Argentina - Multi-Sport

- Peru - Multi-Sport & Trek

- Costa Rica – Surf & Multi-Sport

– Kilimanjaro - Mountain Climbing & Safari

Zambezi River, Zimbabwe – Rafting + Safari

– Southern Iceland - Multi-Sport

- Norway - Source to Sea Multi-Sport

- Bhutan - Kayaking + Rafting & Cultural

To book an NOC international adventure trip and learn more, visit noc.com/international.

About Nantahala Outdoor Center

Nantahala Outdoor Center is the nation's largest outdoor recreation company with operations spanning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Over a million guests visit NOC annually to embark on a diverse collection of more than 120 different river and land-based itineraries, learn to kayak at NOC's world-renowned Paddling School, travel abroad with NOC's Adventure Travel program, test the latest outdoor gear and shop at its LEED-certified flagship retail stores or enjoy NOC's resort amenities such as its three restaurants and multi-tiered lodging. NOC has been recognized by The New York Times as the "Nation's Premiere Paddling School," "The Best Place to Learn" by Outside, and as "One of the Best Outfitters on Earth" by National Geographic Adventure.

