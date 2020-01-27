Nantahala Outdoor Center selected as Roswell riverside concessionaire

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantahala Outdoor Center (NOC) will be opening a new location in Roswell, Georgia in Spring 2020, bringing a new approach to community-based outdoor activities, rentals, and education along the Chattahoochee River. The concession, awarded by the City of Roswell Parks & Recreation Department and approved by Roswell City Council on January 13th, 2020, will be located at Azalea Park and Don White Memorial Park along the Chattahoochee River corridor.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for NOC to partner with a City that values its park infrastructure and wants to provide its community members with access to quality activities, educational opportunities and to encourage healthy and active lifestyles. We look forward to applying our 48 years of experience to foster the community's passion for outdoor recreation," said William Irving, President of Nantahala Outdoor Center.

NOC has been part of the Metropolitan Atlanta community since 2015 when it opened its locations as a concessionaire with the National Park Service in Marietta and Sandy Springs. NOC is an active partner with important conservation entities that help to protect and ensure access to regional rivers, including the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, American Whitewater and American Rivers. In 2019 NOC's General Manager of Atlanta Operations, George Virgo, was named the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Volunteer of the Year.

"Roswell presents NOC with another opportunity to get back to our Atlanta roots. From our late founder Horace Holden's creation of Camp Chattahoochee, originally located at the Chattahoochee Nature Center property, to our legacy of promoting and evangelizing paddle sports and outdoor recreation in the area. This is a great way to engage with a community that is already familiar with our brand and provide recreation opportunities in a city setting," says Clay Courts, Chairman of the Board for Nantahala Outdoor Center.

Nantahala Outdoor Center is the nation's largest outdoor recreation company with operations spanning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Over a million guests visit NOC annually to embark on a diverse collection of more than 120 different river and land-based itineraries, learn to kayak at NOC's world-renowned Paddling School, travel abroad with NOC's Adventure Travel program, test the latest outdoor gear and shop at its LEED-certified flagship retail stores or enjoy NOC's resort amenities such as its three restaurants and multi-tiered lodging. NOC has been recognized by The New York Times as the "Nation's Premiere Paddling School," "The Best Place to Learn" by Outside, and as "One of the Best Outfitters on Earth" by National Geographic Adventure.

