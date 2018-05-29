Nantucket Looms Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

Nantucket Looms was founded in 1968 as a production weaving studio, the company has evolved and expanded over the years to include a well-curated selection of art, housewares and gifts unique to Nantucket, as well as interior design services and a bridal registry – yet has adhered to the iconic Nantucket "cottage-style" and quietly sophisticated design sensibility epitomized by its founders, William Euler and Andrew Oates. "The Looms" as it is referred to, employs a full staff of designers and weavers year-round, and its legacy was carried on by Liz Winship for 40 years. Today Nantucket Looms represents the best the island has to offer, embodying a life well lived thirty miles out to sea.

To mark the 50th year Nantucket Looms will be hosting a community celebration on June 21st at their flagship store from 5:00-7:00pm. Past employees, customers, vendors and friends, are invited to stop by to toast this milestone anniversary. This event will be catered and people will be encouraged to share their memories in a guest book and view the collection of photos from the past 50 years.

This 50th year also marks the launch of Nantucket Looms interior design website, their expansion into private label bedding and sheeting, and the first foray into selling in wholesale markets. "There are many aspects to Nantucket Looms that have not changed for fifty years including our same high quality handwoven textiles, the selling of our famous boatneck sweaters and our friendly customer service. In other ways, we have evolved and that includes adding a website, expanding into interior design and collaborating with other business on a wholesale level," according to CEO Bess Clarke.

Partner and Weaver Rebecca Peraner has designed and produced a collection of limited edition handwoven textiles to mark the occasion. "We wanted to celebrate this milestone year by designing the collection to stand apart from what we typically weave. We have incorporated gold into our designs, which makes them really special."

Nantucket Looms has become an island institution, employing islanders year-round for five decades and representing hundreds of artists throughout this time. Nantucket Looms remains one of the oldest businesses to be open year-round on the island and they have every intention of being there for another fifty years.

For more information visit www.nantucketlooms.com

Media Contact:

Joanna Roche

Nantucket Looms

Joanna@nantucketlooms.com

413-441-4531

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nantucket-looms-celebrates-50th-anniversary-300655704.html

SOURCE Nantucket Looms

Related Links

http://www.nantucketlooms.com

