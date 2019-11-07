Nantucket Whaler Joins Roster Alongside Multi-Billion-Dollar U.S. Polo Assn. as Same Management Team Announces Next Great, Iconic American Brand

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The management team who brought consumers around the world the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand is proud to announce Nantucket Whaler, the next great, iconic American brand, to the marketplace. Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle apparel brand, is inspired by the seafaring explorers who circumnavigated the globe and have made Nantucket Island their home for generations. The brand was developed via a joint venture with Toronto-based Grand National Apparel.

Nantucket Whaler

With a rich history dating back to 1837 and infused with the mystique of Nantucket Island, the brand is inspired by the generations of men and women whose entire lives revolved around the beauty, danger and yearning of the sea. Those sea-faring explorers circumnavigated the globe, in which rugged clothing that stood up to the elements year-round was a necessity. The Nantucket Whaler brand translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern men and women who embody those same core values.

"As we approach $2 billion in global retail sales for U.S. Polo Assn., we have been aggressively looking for the next great iconic American brand. After evaluating hundreds of brands, we believe we have found a true diamond in the rough with Nantucket Whaler," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO. "Nantucket Whaler is the authentic crossroads of where sophistication and culture meet exploration and grit. We believe the brand's cause-based focus of supporting the Whale & Dolphin Conservation (WDC), along with its authentic connection to Nantucket Island, is very compelling for today's consumers and has appeal for all those with a sense of exploration and interested in timeless self-expression."

Nantucket Whaler is a proud sponsor of WDC, www.whales.org, a non-profit organization holistically aligned with Nantucket Whaler's brand values. WDC is one of the leading global organizations dedicated to the conservation of whales and dolphins. WDC defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, advising governments, conservation projects, field research and education.

"Nantucket Whaler is steeped in American history and is now part of the story to change our relationship with whales and dolphins to focus on conservation," said Regina Asmutis-Silvia, Executive Director of WDC. "We are proud to partner with this cause-focused brand as we work together toward a world where every whale and dolphin is safe and free."

Nantucket Whaler's flagship retail store is located on 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island and recently launched its digital site at www.nantucketwhaler.com. For the Nantucket Whaler style, think beautiful oxford and polo shirts, classic rugbies, roomy hoodies, iconic waxed sailing jackets, brushed cotton flannels, casual pants and cozy sweaters. Some of the product also incorporates proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has performance features combining function with fashion.

