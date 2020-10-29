Nantucket Whaler Launches Fall/Holiday 2020 Campaign & Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantucket Whaler, a classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837, introduced its Fall/Holiday 2020 campaign and collection. For Nantucket Whaler, the focus this season is on texture, enhanced by natural colors, to create authentic apparel with certain styles designed and manufactured in the USA, including New England.

Fall/Holiday Collection

Nantucket Whaler's seasonal marketing campaign features an array of timeless images shot from historical Nantucket Island with views from the world-famous Cranberry Bogs to Brant Point Lighthouse and Old South Wharf to Blue Peter Sailboat. The campaign also includes Holiday images from the brand's flagship store on Nantucket Island.

The brand has also announced the mid-November opening of its new "Holiday Pop-up Shop" in West Palm Beach, one of Florida's premier international shopping destination, Rosemary Square. Nantucket Whaler will be part of the destination's portfolio of high-profile retailers including Lululemon, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, H&M, Sephora and Yeti. Customers can also shop the brand online at www.nantucketwhaler.com.

The apparel assortment this season ranges from crafted fisherman sweaters and cozy flannels to rugged waxed jackets and the perfect beanie for those crisp days and cold nights. Some of the Nantucket Whaler product features proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has performance features combining function with fashion. Also, Nantucket Whaler will issue its official holiday gift guide featuring not only apparel but also curated accessories to assist customers with holiday gifts for that special someone. The brand's authentic style exemplifies grit, strength and endurance in well-crafted clothes for modern customers who embody the same core values.

"With the holiday season fast approaching, we are excited about sharing our classic styles and timeless marketing campaign with consumers," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the parent company of Nantucket Whaler. "We also look forward to opening our brand's first pop-up shop at Rosemary Square, one of the most desired consumer destinations in Florida's Palm Beaches."

Nantucket Whaler is a proud supporter of Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) www.whales.org , a non-profit organization holistically aligned with Nantucket Whaler's brand values. WDC is one of the leading global organizations dedicated to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, advising governments, conservation projects, field research and education.

