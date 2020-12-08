Nantucket Whaler Opens Pop-Up Shop in West Palm Beach, Florida, in Time for the Holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantucket Whaler, the classic American lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837, is bringing a little bit of Nantucket to West Palm Beach. The lifestyle brand has opened its second retail store, a 1,000-square-foot pop-up shop in Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach, Florida, just in time for the holidays, open now through April.

Situated adjacent to the historic Harriet Himmel Theater, Nantucket Whaler is located at 600 South Rosemary Avenue, Suite 162, at the corner of Rosemary Avenue and Hibiscus Street. Rosemary Square, developed and managed by global real estate and lifestyle group The Related Companies, is one of the area's premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations and has been the catalyst to the transformation of downtown West Palm Beach.

Upon entering, guests will be greeted with an inviting and authentic nautical experience as well as a unique store design that features vintage New England lobster traps, wood barrels evoking old seafaring days and an authentic sea chest from the early 1800s. Guests are kindly asked to be mindful of social distancing considerations and take appropriate precautionary measures. All guests are required to wear masks or face coverings at this time.

Pop-up shops by established retailers and startups alike continue to be a major retail industry trend, with good reason. Statistics show that pop-up shops build brand awareness while increasing customer connection and interest in a brand's product and can be successful at boosting visibility, sales, website traffic and social media engagement.

"With Nantucket Whaler's successful e-commerce launch earlier this year and its flagship store open on Nantucket Island during the summer high season, we saw this pop-up shop as a great opportunity to expose more people to the brand during the holiday and busy season of South Florida," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the parent company of Nantucket Whaler. "Our location in Rosemary Square, one of Florida's premier shopping and dining neighborhoods, is a great addition to the Nantucket Whaler portfolio, and one that will help support our brand initiatives."

Fans of the lifestyle brand and new customers alike can shop Nantucket Whaler's inspirational 2020 Fall and Holiday Collections, along with plenty of other favorites like the Rainbow Fleet Oxford. Every Nantucket Whaler garment is designed and crafted to withstand the ever-changing elements. Each detail is carefully constructed to merge function with fashion in a genuine yet stylish way. Whether in store or online, you'll find our beautiful oxford and polo shirts, stretch denim, cozy hoodies, iconic waxed sailing jackets, casual pants, t-shirts and accessories. Some Nantucket Whaler products incorporate proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has high-quality performance features. Plus, much of the Nantucket Whaler merchandise is made in the USA, including the New England area.

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand's heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

In addition to the pop-up shop in West Palm Beach, Florida, Nantucket Whaler's flagship store is located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, and open from April to October annually. Or shop the brand online at www.nantucketwhaler.com and via Instagram @nantucketwhaler.

As a proud sponsor of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), Nantucket Whaler supports the non-profit organization in its dedication to the conservation of whales and dolphins through inspiring global action. WDC, a leading global organization, defends these remarkable creatures against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, conservation projects, field research and education. Visit whales.org for more information.

